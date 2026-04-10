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25 Chris Brown and Usher Songs for R&B Tour Setlist

25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

From early 2000s classics to more recent releases, this tour has the potential to deliver a well balanced mix of nostalgia and high energy performance. With that in mind, here are 25 song....

Published on April 10, 2026
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25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

With Chris Brown and Usher joining forces for a joint tour, fans are already anticipating what the setlist could look like.

Both artists have defined eras of R and B with catalogs full of hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites that still resonate today.

From early 2000s classics to more recent releases, this tour has the potential to deliver a well balanced mix of nostalgia and high energy performance.

With that in mind, here are 25 songs that could realistically make the setlist.

Yeah

Turn Up the Music

DJ Got Us Fallin In Love

Run It

U Got It Bad

With You

Nice and Slow

Take You Down

You Make Me Wanna

Yeah 3x

OMG

Fine China

Caught Up

Burn

No Air

Superstar

Climax

New Flame

Love in This Club

Party

My Boo

Loyal

Confessions Part II

Forever

Go Crazy

If the tour pulls from both artists’ biggest records along with a few surprises, it could easily become one of the most talked about R and B shows in recent years.

Fans can expect a mix of live vocals, choreography, and moments that highlight just how influential both artists have been across generations.

25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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