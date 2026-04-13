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Offset’s mother, Latabia Woodward, is speaking out as her son continues to recover after being shot.

Woodward, who typically stays off social media when it comes to her son, whether the news is good or bad, broke her silence this time to address his recovery. She called his quick return to the stage nothing short of a miracle, noting that just days after being shot, he was already back doing what he loves.

“I don’t typically address things about my son on social media. I learned a long time ago that facts rarely survive the internet, and I refuse to feed that machine… But today, I have to speak. Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night he was on stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking.”

Giving all credit to God, “That is God’s grace, that is God’s mercy.”

Following the shooting, the former Migos rapper also shared a message of his own, letting fans know he’s focused on his recovery and staying positive through it all.

“I’m good…but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses… Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

Just days after being released from the hospital, Set even hit the stage at Coachella, ditching the wheelchair and showing he’s already bouncing back.

Offset isn’t letting this setback slow his motion down.

Offset’s Mother Breaks Silence As He Recovers From Shooting, “He Is A Miracle Walking” was originally published on hiphopwired.com