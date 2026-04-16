15 Upcoming Movies That Could Make $1 Billion

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The new Street Fighter trailer just dropped and sparked fresh buzz around upcoming blockbuster movies.

Hollywood is lining up major releases with global appeal, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

These films carry massive expectations and built-in audiences. Several have a real shot at crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Here are 15 upcoming movies that could dominate the box office.

Please note listed release dates are expected but subject to change.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Star Wars returns to theaters with one of its most popular characters in Grogu. The franchise’s global fanbase alone puts this in the billion-dollar conversation.