Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Longtime Georgia Congressman David Scott Passes Away at 80 Read Full Story →
Entertainment

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Reportedly Freed After 5-Year Bid

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Reportedly Freed After 5-Year Bid

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano has reportedly been released from prison after serving a five-year sentence.

Published on April 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano has reportedly been released from prison after serving a five-year sentence.

A photo of the Georgia rapper surfaced on NoJumper showing him all smiles, with the caption, “No more Free Foo.” As of now, Foogiano hasn’t posted since allegedly returning home.

During his time behind bars, he checked in with fans a few times. His last post came around Christmas, where he showed love and promised a big comeback year.

“Merry Divine Christmas, from the Mayor and the MOB! 2025 is going to be the greatest.”

Back in 2021, the 1017 artist was arrested after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing his home. That move ultimately led to a five-year sentence with no bond.

Before that incident, Foogiano had already faced legal trouble, including a charge for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, though he was able to post $50K bail at the time. 

While he was locked up, things around 1017 Records got messy. Tension reportedly built between Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, leading to fallout that included an alleged robbery situation situation and Guwop cutting ties.

Soon after, the Back In Blood rapper was arrested, and Gucci even dropped a diss track aimed at him titled, “Crash Dummy.”

“Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy you still signed to me.”

Now that Foogiano may be back home, fans are ready for him to drop music and pick up right where he left off.

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Reportedly Freed After 5-Year Bid was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Meets With Japanese Business Leaders In Tokyo

Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO, Donald Trump Salutes Him For "Kissing His A**"

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Giants vs Detroit Lions

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals

Hip-Hop Wired
T.I. Birthday Celebration

T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Kyrsten Sinema

Ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Sued For Being An Alleged Homewrecker

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close