$80k Dispute Forces Kenya Moore To Leave Atlanta Hair Salon

Kenya Moore Exits Atlanta Salon Amid $80,000 Lease Disagreement

Kenya Moore Exits Atlanta Salon Amid $80,000 Lease Disagreement

Kenya Moore Exits Atlanta Salon Amid $80,000 Lease Disagreement

There are video clips that are going viral that has people trying to figure out what’s really going on with Kenya Moore’s Atlanta Hair Spa. Clips were showing chairs and equipment getting hauled out like its a wrap. This comes right after her company got hit with an $88,000 order over unpaid rent. No tenant removal has been officially confirmed, but as events unfold, many are asking: is this just a business reset or the end of an era?