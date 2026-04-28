Lil Wayne Says He Feels “Humbled” By Music Industry

Lil Wayne says he feels "humbled" after Grammys Snub

Lil Wayne says he feels "humbled" after Grammys Snub

Lil Wayne says he feels "humbled" after Grammys Snub

Lil Wayne opened up on X about feeling overlooked when big events keep passing him by. He wrote ” It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & The Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited and uninvolved.” After not headlining the Big Game in his hometown he shared how it saddened him. However, the love from his fans is what he values most. This raises an important question: Are music legends like Lil Wayne really being left out, or is the industry just moving on?