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Tory Lanez Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over Prison Stabbing

Tory Lanez is suing California officials for $100 million, claiming negligence in a prison stabbing incident

Published on April 28, 2026
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  • Tory Lanez is suing California officials for $100 million, claiming negligence in a prison stabbing incident
  • Tory Lanez is suing California officials for $100 million, claiming negligence in a prison stabbing incident
  • Tory Lanez is suing California officials for $100 million, claiming negligence in a prison stabbing incident

Tory Lanez is pursing action against the California Department of Corrections for $100 Million after an extreme inmate situation he says never should’ve happened. His lawful team insists he was jabbed 16 times by a known aggressive inmate and left with serious impact; blaming staff for failing to protect him. With that in mind, was this a preventable failure or just a harsh reality of his environment behind bars?

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