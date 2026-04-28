Tory Lanez Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over Prison Stabbing

Tory Lanez is suing California officials for $100 million, claiming negligence in a prison stabbing incident

Tory Lanez is suing California officials for $100 million, claiming negligence in a prison stabbing incident

Tory Lanez is suing California officials for $100 million, claiming negligence in a prison stabbing incident

Tory Lanez is pursing action against the California Department of Corrections for $100 Million after an extreme inmate situation he says never should’ve happened. His lawful team insists he was jabbed 16 times by a known aggressive inmate and left with serious impact; blaming staff for failing to protect him. With that in mind, was this a preventable failure or just a harsh reality of his environment behind bars?