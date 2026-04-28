Joseline Claims Zeus CEO Sabotaged Her Streaming App & Payments

Joseline Hernandez Accuses Lemuel Plummer of Cutting Payments & Sabotaging Her Platform

Joseline Hernandez Accuses Lemuel Plummer of Cutting Payments & Sabotaging Her Platform

Joseline Hernandez Accuses Lemuel Plummer of Cutting Payments & Sabotaging Her Platform

The Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez, is turning the heat all the way and not letting Zeus Network or Lemuel Plummer breathe, doubling down on assertions about her her money and her safety. She alleged that Lemuel had inappropriate engagement with cast members from her show and has been two-timing his popular girlfriend Scotty Ryan while she was pregnant. Which brings us to the question of: are you rocking with Joseline speaking her truth, or is this getting way messier than it should?