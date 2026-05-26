Kelli Potter & Porsha Williams Nearly Trade Blows
#RHOA Rumor Control: Kelli Blasts Porsha’s Preacher Affair Allegations, Urges Fans To Stop Speculating Over Alleged Identity Of 'Cheating' Christian
- Kelli Ferrell refutes Porsha's claim that she slept with a married preacher, says it's affecting her livelihood.
Kelli Ferrell knows the #RHOA rumor mill is in overdrive after Porsha Williams accused her of sleeping with a married preacher, and she’s speaking out.
“Enough is enough, y’all,” she said on Monday. “Y’all got this whole list of pastors going around, y’all got pastors sending me messages and DMs and emails.”
The “married preacher” accusations took center stage during Sunday night’s episode (May 24) of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (May 24) when tensions exploded between Kelli and Porsha as a cast dinner turned into a heated exchange about each other’s alleged relationships around Atlanta.
Kelli accused Porsha of sleeping with “every Nigerian in Atlanta,” sparking Porsha to fire back by claiming Kelli had “f–ked everybody,” including a “married a** man” she alleged was a married preacher.
Before the confrontation could escalate into a physical altercation, security stepped in and removed Kelli from the table. But the drama didn’t stop there. Porsha continued discussing Kelli’s alleged involvement with the married preacher, claiming the two had hooked up on a “plane.”
Surprisingly, Phaedra Parks appeared to back up the story.
“I know,” Parks said before walking away from Porsha.
Social media users flocked to Phaedra Parks’ Instagram page to find the preacher Kelli Potter had allegedly slept with.
The episode ended on that explosive cliffhanger, leaving viewers stunned and immediately searching for answers online. Many fans even flooded Phaedra’s Instagram page, attempting to figure out which preacher may have been referenced. Screenshots shared by The Jasmine Brand showed Phaedra following several well-known preachers, including Pastor Jamal Bryant, Keion Henderson, Jason Nelson, Welton Smith, and Bishop Joseph Walker III.
Although social media users have begun speculating about which holy individual Porsha may have been referring to, no names have been confirmed publicly, and neither Porsha, Kelli, nor Phaedra has directly identified anyone.
Still, fans wasted no time sharing their theories online.
“Lord I hope it’s not Jamal he has been doing so good lately,” one user commented under a post from The Jasmine Brand.
“NOW WHICH ONE HAS A PRIVATE PLANE ✈️?” another person speculated.
Some viewers also voiced concern for Porsha, believing she could once again be caught up in a damaging rumor connected to Phaedra, similar to the false allegations made against Kandi Burruss during Season 9.
“Porsha still listening to Phaedra after that made up SA allegations against Kandi… Phaedra isn’t a reliable source,” one commenter wrote.
See Kelli’s response to the allegations on the flip.
Kelli Potter took to social media to clear her name from the preacher drama.
As speculation continued to intensify online, Kelli addressed the controversy directly on social media, urging fans to stop spreading rumors and involving churches and preachers.
“It’s all fun and games but when I have people sending me messages about their families and congregations, you gon’ get me banned from church,” she said in a video obtained by Jay’s Reality Blog on May 25. “I want to still be able to go to church, and I want to still be able to praise and worship. Okay, so this list that’s going around, and you guys tagging these pastors and tagging congregations, it has to stop. Enough is enough.”
She continued:
“I don’t about play it [and] I don’t like it. It’s not fun, and these are people’s real livelihoods, and I have had to deal with someone affecting my real livelihood on this show. Okay, so let’s cut it out. I’m not a part of the mile high club. I’m not interested in a pastor. I’m not interested in sleeping with anybody’s husband. I’m very much happy with who I’m with.”
Notably, Kelli has been dating a man she refers to as “Jarvis” for about a year, though she has kept his identity private throughout her time on RHOA. She ended her message by calling for an end to the online speculation.
“Enough is enough, y’all. Enjoy the show. Y’all got this whole list of pastors going around, y’all got pastors sending me messages and DMs and emails….Y’all need to literally at this point make a donation on Sunday… I will deal with freak and fraud at reunion,” she added, seemingly referring to Porsha and Phaedra.
She also insisted that fans leave Pastor Jamal Bryant out of the drama as she has been a longtime congregant of the pastor.
“I went to Pastor Jamal Bryant’s church when it was in a college auditorium. This man actually renewed my 10 year vow renewals to my ex-husband. Stop, yall, enough is enough,” she griped.
What are your thoughts on the latest fallout between Porsha Williams and Kelli Potter?
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#RHOA Rumor Control: Kelli Blasts Porsha’s Preacher Affair Allegations, Urges Fans To Stop Speculating Over Alleged Identity Of 'Cheating' Christian was originally published on bossip.com