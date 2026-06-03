Diddy Facing New Criminal Investigation in Los Angeles

Variety

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing renewed legal scrutiny on the West Coast as prosecutors in Los Angeles review a criminal case involving fresh allegations against the embattled music mogul.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that a case involving Combs is currently under review. According to spokesperson Venusse Dunn, prosecutors have received the matter and are evaluating whether criminal charges are warranted, USA Today reports.

The development comes as Combs, 56, is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his conviction on prostitution-related charges earlier this year.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles case stems from allegations made by music publicist Jonathan Hay, who claims Combs sexually battered him during two separate incidents in 2020 and 2021. The outlet reported that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the claims before forwarding the case to prosecutors for consideration.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the allegations.

The latest investigation marks another legal hurdle for the Bad Boy Records founder, whose high-profile federal trial concluded on July 2. After nearly two months of testimony, a jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The charges were tied to allegations involving former girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine and a woman identified in court documents as “Jane,” both of whom testified during the proceedings.

Despite the convictions, jurors acquitted Combs of the most serious allegations he faced, including racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking. The mixed verdict was viewed as a significant victory for the defense, which had argued that prosecutors failed to prove a criminal enterprise existed.

Combs’ legal team is currently seeking to overturn the convictions through post-trial motions and appeals.

According to federal prison records, Combs is incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and is scheduled for release on Feb. 23, 2028. The outcome of the Los Angeles review could determine whether he faces additional criminal charges before that date.

See social media’s reaction to the latest allegations below.