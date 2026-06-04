George Monger Talks Connect Music, Boosie & Raising $80 Million
Helping Artist Win! George Monger Talks Connect Music, Boosie & Raising $80 Million
Reec sits down with George Monger, CEO of Connect Music, for an indepth conversation about how his platform is helping artists take control of their careers.
George breaks down the tools, resources, and benefits Connect Music offers to independent and emerging artists, while also sharing insight into his journey as an entrepreneur.
From his relationship with Boosie, to raising $80 million, to building a platform designed to give artists more power, this interview is full of motivation, music business game, and real industry insight.
If you’re an artist, manager, creator, or entrepreneur trying to understand the future of the music business, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss!
🎥 Interview: @reecswiney 📍 Platforms: @majicatl @you42creators
Helping Artist Win! George Monger Talks Connect Music, Boosie & Raising $80 Million was originally published on majicatl.com
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