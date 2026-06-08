NBA Final Fits: Black-Owned Brands Selling Knicks Swag

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After decades of waiting for another championship run, New Yorkers are soaking up every second of the moment and doing it in style. The Knicks have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals and are returning home to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 with the entire city behind them. From packed watch parties and crowded subway platforms to celebrity-filled courtside seats, Knicks fever has officially taken over the city. But as any true New Yorker knows, supporting your team isn’t just about basketball…it’s also about fashion.

If you’ve spent even five minutes scrolling social media lately, you’ve probably noticed that NYC has transformed into a sea of blue and orange. While official NBA merchandise continues to fly off shelves, some of the most sought-after Knicks’ gear is coming from independent and Black-owned brands putting their own creative spin on the team’s historic playoff run.

These designers are creating pieces that are less like traditional sports merchandise and more like wearable culture. Some of the chic pieces include vintage-inspired graphics, elevated streetwear, clever basketball references, and designs that can take you from a Game 3 watch party straight to the after party.

Black-owned Brands giving Knick Fans a Style Assist

The excitement surrounding this Finals run has also created a major moment for Black-owned businesses. Across social media, fans are proudly sharing Knicks-inspired apparel from independent creators who understand the unique connection between basketball, fashion, and New York culture. Their collections capture the energy, pride, and swagger that have defined this Knicks team all season long.

With the Knicks now just two wins away from bringing a championship back to New York for the first time since 1973, fans are looking for every way possible to show their support. And if social media is any indication, Black-owned brands are helping lead the charge—one fire graphic tee, hoodie, and statement piece at a time.

Below, we’re highlighting Black-owned brands serving some of the freshest Knicks-inspired merch on the market right now.