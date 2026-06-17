12 Knicks Fans With Sexy Championship-Caliber Style
Courtside Couture — 12 New York Knicks Fans Who Brought Big Apple Baddie Energy To The Finals
In the sea of faithful (and performative) fans that attended the NBA Finals is a subset playing in a league of their own—the fashion aficionados.
More specifically, those in orange and blue.
New York Knicks Fans Win the Style Championships
New York Knicks fans won the unofficial style championships. But what else would you expect from the nation’s fashion capital?
During the Knicks’ historic Finals run, their fans adorned themselves with team-inspired gear that ran the gamut from high fashion to street style. Basketball charmed Manolo Blahniks. Vintage jerseys transformed into corsets. Letterman jackets laced with NBA patches. Even lucky bags.
Jordyn Woods, fiancée of Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, has been one of the most consistent style forces in the building all season. At Game 3, she wore a corseted, form-fitting custom tank in the classic orange, blue, and white Knicks palette with wide-leg denim jeans featuring a large Knicks logo patch stitched on the lower leg. Her courtside style can be described as custom, intentional, and completely her own.
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Similarly, Spike Lee’s fits do all the talking. The filmmaker needs no introduction as the ultimate Knicks super fan. He has shown up coordinated head-to-toe in Knicks gear—hat, quarter-zip, color-matched glasses, bracelets, and sneakers all in orange and blue. Not to mention the iconic striped suit.
The freedom to merge fandom with fashion is precisely what makes game-day style so compelling.
Sports arenas doubling as runways wasn’t always the norm. For most of the 20th century fans chose comfort over style, opting for basic team merch and casual dress for games. That shifted in the 1990s when hip-hop culture began influencing how spectators showed up. Artists like Jay-Z started treating courtside seats as a stage, and the looks evolved from stadium casual to full-blown fashion moments. By the 2000s, supporters—especially those sitting near the floor—became as much a part of the broadcast as the game itself. Thus, the culture of dressing for the seats was born.
Now, in 2026, the fans are serving looks at every game.
Here are standout fans from the east coast bringing the heat.
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Azzy Milan giving early 2000’s nostalgia in a custom throwback jersey dress and Timberland inspired boots.
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Color blocking for a chic twist on fan wear.
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Merging streetwear and basketball is an equation for an effortlessly fly look.
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Casual, comfortable, and cute to cheer on the winning team.
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We’re seeing double with these fans twinning in head-to-toe in custom Knicks gear.
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The Knicks tee is the star in this fit of coordinated elements and accessories that scream summer in New York.
More fans slaying in orange and blue with undeniable New York energy.
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Courtside Couture — 12 New York Knicks Fans Who Brought Big Apple Baddie Energy To The Finals was originally published on madamenoire.com
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