Free Summer Lunch Program Returns to Atlanta

Free summer meal program provides nutritious lunches for children when school cafeterias are closed.

Program partners with city and state to serve meals at community locations like pools and libraries.

Families can access free meals to support children's growth and wellness during school break.

Summer can bring extra challenges for families when school cafeterias close for the season. A free meal program in Atlanta is helping make sure children continue to have access to nutritious lunches during the summer months.

The annual Summer Food Program is back through July 31. The initiative comes through a partnership between the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. The program provides free meals to children and teens ages 18 and younger at select locations across the city.

Helping Families Stretch Their Budgets

For many households, summer break can mean higher grocery bills. Programs like this help ease some of that pressure while making sure young people have access to healthy food.

Meals are available at neighborhood pools, libraries, and a popular splash pad. Families can stop by participating locations during designated meal times. No cost is required for eligible children and teens.

Through July 31, children and teens ages 18 and under can receive free meals through the program.

Free Meal Locations and Times

Families can visit the following locations for free summer meals:

Anderson Pool

100 Anderson Ave. NW

Wednesdays through July 24

2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

John A. White Pool

1101 Cascade Circle SW

Fridays through July 24

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Maddox Pool

1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

Tuesdays through July 24

2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Rodney Cook Sr. Park Splash Pad

616 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW

Monday through Friday through July 24

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Adamsville Collier Heights Library

3424 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 23

1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cleveland Avenue Library

47 Cleveland Avenue SW

Monday through Thursday through July 31

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dogwood Library

1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

Thursdays through July 31

1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A Resource for Atlanta Youth

City leaders hope to serve thousands of meals this summer. The program helps fill an important need when school meal services are unavailable.

Access to healthy food supports children’s growth, learning, and overall wellness. Community programs like this can provide meaningful support for families throughout the summer.

For working parents and caregivers, programs like this can help stretch food budgets while keeping children nourished during school break.

How to Learn More

Families interested in the Summer Food Program can email nutrition@atlantaga.gov for additional information. Residents can also search by ZIP code through the program’s online meal locator to find nearby sites.

For Atlanta families looking for extra support this summer, these free meal locations offer a valuable resource close to home.

Free Summer Lunch Program Returns to Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com