Fetty Wap Says He Was Surprised By The Response To His HVAC Certification

Source: @therealkahlel / iOne

Fetty Wap touched down at Summer Smash 2026 and instantly took fans back to the magic 2016.

The New Jersey star had the crowd rocking as he ran through a string of classics, including “Trap Queen,” “679,” and “Again.” For longtime supporters, it was nostalgic trip down memory lane. For the younger generation, it served as the perfect introduction to Mr. 1738 and the catalog that made him one of the biggest artists of his era.

Fresh off the stage, Fetty sat down with Hip-Hop Wired to talk about his latest chapter. Since being released from prison last year, Wop has kept his foot on the gas, returning to music with renewed focus and purpose.

Back in March, he dropped his latest project, Zavier, a strong body of work that reminded listeners why he became a star in the first place. The album’s standout intro, “Right Back To You,” showcases his signature ability to craft infectious melodies, while tracks like “White Roses” find him tapping into a different bag and displaying his versatility as an artist.

The songs accompanying visual also turned heads, flipping the concept of Sinners into a creative music video treatment.

When asked which songs from Zavier mean the most to him, Fetty quickly named “Fool For You” and “I Remember” as his personal favorites.

No matter where he goes, Big Zoo never forgets where he came from. The rapper remains one of the loudest advocates for New Jersey’s rising Hip-Hop scene, shouting out a long list of artists he believes are next up, including Domi Ye, Oskama, HarrdLuck, Gotti800, and 280 Moose.

To say Fetty is still tapped in would be an understatement, he could’ve kept naming artists all day.

One of the biggest surprises since his release had nothing to do with music. While incarcerated, Fetty earned his HVAC certification, and when news of it surfaced after he came home, social media couldn’t stop talking about it.

Looking back, Fetty admitted he never saw the viral reaction coming.

“No not at all, but I’m glad it did. Especially to show the other artists there’s different lanes out there where to get this money. Don’t just think you’re going to do this forever and it’s going to work out for you. Some people get blessed like that, some people don’t. Just have different avenues to make your money, don’t just put yourself in a box, create the box.”

For Fetty, the certification represented more than just learning a trade. It was proof that he refused to let his circumstances define him.

“I didn’t let that hinder me from just being me. I went in there and better myself as a man for myself and for my kids, for my sons, and my daughters.”

Check out the full interview below.

Fetty Wap Says He Was Surprised By The Response To His HVAC Certification was originally published on hiphopwired.com