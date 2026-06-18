Gospel music has always been a sacred and pivotal genre, especially when it comes to its influence. Though gospel can be traced back to the early 17th century, the early moldings of gospel music began with old negro spirituals that derived from slaves creating songs from Bible verses. Gospel would later transition into a more blues influence. Around 1930, Thomas A. Dorsey, a musician who worked with Ma Rainey, coined the term “gospel music” by innovating a blend of blues and jazz and the emotional, sacred lyricism of Christian music. Legendary singer Mahalia Jackson later popularized Dorsey’s genre when his music was getting a lot of pushback. Gospel music during this time was much different from the hymnals and spirituals. With gospel music becoming more popular through the generations, the sound has pivoted from contemporary, hip-hop, and rap, and blues and has pushed boundaries within the genre and music as a whole. Below are Black artists who have influenced the genre with their sound, lyricism, and cutting-edge style that has shaped gospel music as a whole. READ MORE BLACK MUSIC MONTH STORIES: Black Gospel Artists That Redefined the Genre

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Mahlia Jackson Mahalia Jackson is crowned “The Queen of Gospel” as she propelled the gospel music genre from rural churches into mainstream music. She was the first gospel artist to reach commercial success and have hits crossover on the Billboard Charts.

Andraé Crouch Andraé Crouch revolutionized gospel music by blending traditional songs in the genre with rock, pop, and soul. By doing this he bridged cultural divides by pushing the genre into the contemporary Christian genre. He is revered as the “Father of Modern Gospel.” RELATED STORY: Funeral For Andrae Crouch To Be Held In L.A.

Reverend James Cleveland A massive force when it came to mass choir arrangements in the genre, Rev. James Cleveland defied modern gospel with the mass choir sound. He is revered as the “King of Gospel” music.

Pastor Shirley Caesar Considered the “First Lady of Gospel,” Pastor Shirley Caesar redefined the genre with her impactful storytelling in her music and was a pioneering woman in gospel who has commanded audiences from across the world. RELATED STORY: 12 Notable Black Female Preachers You Should Know

Daryl Coley Considered an unsung artist within the genre, Daryl Coley revolutionized contemporary gospel by bledning tradition hymnals and spirituals with jazz, R&B, and pop. With a unique and versatile voice, Coley is noted as helping to bridge the gap with traditional spiritual music and collaborating with secular jazz artists like Nancy Wilson and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire to create unique gospel arrangements.

The Clark Sisters Celebrated for their versatile vocal techniques and harmonization, The Clark Sisters are the highest-selling female gospel group in history. They pioneered the contemporary gospel sound and brought the genre to the mainstream. RELATED STORY: Gallery of Hits: The Clark Sisters To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Kirk Franklin Kirk Franklin is responsible for completely revolutionizing gospel and traditional choirs with hip-hop, soul and R&B. He introduced these genres to gospel to make it relatable to younger generations in the 1990s and early 2000s. His 1997 hit “Stomp” was the first gospel song to enter heavy rotation on MTV, proving that gospel music had major pop and crossover appeal. He also influenced modern hip-hop with secular artists blending spiritual messages and faith in their music. RELATED STORY: Kirk Franklin Surprises the 2019 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

Richard Smallwood A classically trained pianst, Smallwood revolutionized choirs by incorporating formal musical training into mass choirs. His symphonic arrangements, blended harmonies and grand sound has cemented him as one of gospel music’s greatest composers. RELATED STORY: Gospel Great Richard Smallwood Dies at 77 After Illustrious Career

Yolanda Adams The first gospel artist to win an American Music Award for Best Gospel Song, Yolanda Adams popularized urban gospel music with traditional spirituals by blending jazz, R&B and hip-hop. She collaborated with many mainstream artists, including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.