Time For Love! — Despite Busy Schedules, New Couple Chase Infiniti And Tyriq Withers ‘Still Going Strong’

Source: Getty “Olivia Pope’s progeny,” Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti, are making time for their romance despite both having packed schedules. According to new reports, the young couple is still going strong and continues to date following the confirmation of their romance in May. At the time, a source close to Infiniti, 26, revealed to People that the actress is “having fun and dating.” Now, a month later, an insider told the outlet that the pair are “still going strong,” sharing some new intel on their relationship and how they’re making it work. RELATED CONTENT: Steal The Glam — How To Recreate The Best Beauty Looks From The 2026 Oscars



Infiniti has had a “super busy start to the year with awards season and then The Testaments,” the insider told People this week. The young star scored multiple nominations for One Battle After Another, including at the Golden Globes, Actor Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards. She followed up her breakout role in the film with the April premiere of Hulu’s sequel series to The Handmaid’s Tale. The insider emphasized that Chase has been “traveling a ton, but she spends a lot of time in L.A., where Tyriq lives, so they spend time together there. “They’re very cute together,” the source concluded.