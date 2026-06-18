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Majic's Ultimate Match Day Vibes at Moxy Downtown Atlanta

HIGHLIGHTS: Majic's Ultimate Match Day Vibes at Moxy Downtown

Published on June 18, 2026
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Colorful FIFA World Cup-themed merchandise, including scarves and a jar of snacks, displayed on a tiled surface.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

This June, Majic 107.5/97.5 is taking the excitement of international soccer beyond the stadium with a series of live broadcasts from some of Atlanta’s hottest destinations.

Jackie Paige kicked things off at Moxy Downtown Atlanta for the first day of matches, powered by Viarae Wines. Eager soccer fans stopped by for sweet sips, bass-thumping sounds, and overall good vibes! Don’t believe us – see for yourself!

CLICK HERE FOR FUTURE LIVE BROADCASTS!

Three smiling women holding glasses of champagne in front of a Prosecco backdrop.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
Radio station branding and equipment, including a microphone and a sign for "107.5 The Real Sound of Atlanta".
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
A radio station booth with MAJIC 107.5/97.5 branding, featuring two people operating audio equipment and two others seated nearby in a lounge-like setting.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
A silver metal container with the text "MAJIC 107.5/97.5" and the website "WWW.MAJICATL.COM" printed on it, with a microphone and other radio equipment visible in the background.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
Large purple "Macy's" sign above a storefront with string lights and a view of the street outside.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
Three smiling women wearing blue and white soccer jerseys, scarves, and hats posing in front of a Viarade backdrop.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
Four young Black women standing in front of a large banner that says "MAJIC 107.5" and displays the station's logo.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
A smiling man wearing a blue soccer jersey with the Capelli logo and holding a glass of beer in front of a Prosecco DOC Viarade banner.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
A radio station booth with MAJI 107.5/97.5 branding, featuring several people working at the booth and equipment on the table.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
Two people working at a radio station desk, with a laptop, audio equipment, and a large banner for "MAJIC 107.5/97.5 - The Real Sound of Atlanta" visible.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
Two people, a woman and a man, holding microphones and standing in front of a large banner for MAJIC 107.5/97.5 radio station in Atlanta.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
A bottle of Prosecco D.O.C. wine with the brand name "2i'amare" prominently displayed on the label. The label features an image of a person with curly hair.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
A smiling woman holding a microphone and speaking to a man wearing a Cabo Verde hat and a Cape Verde Islands t-shirt in what appears to be a radio or television studio.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
Three men wearing hoodies and sunglasses holding a blue and red flag with stars, standing in front of a Viarae backdrop.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
A group of people gathered in a room, with a Coca-Cola refrigerator visible. One person is holding a microphone and appears to be conducting an interview or discussion.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1
A group of people in a lively setting, with a TV screen displaying a news interview. The people include a man with a colorful shirt, a person wearing a Cape Verde Islands t-shirt, and a woman holding a document.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

HIGHLIGHTS: Majic's Ultimate Match Day Vibes at Moxy Downtown was originally published on majicatl.com

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