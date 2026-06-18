HIGHLIGHTS: Majic's Ultimate Match Day Vibes at Moxy Downtown

Source: R1 Promotions / R1

This June, Majic 107.5/97.5 is taking the excitement of international soccer beyond the stadium with a series of live broadcasts from some of Atlanta’s hottest destinations.

Jackie Paige kicked things off at Moxy Downtown Atlanta for the first day of matches, powered by Viarae Wines. Eager soccer fans stopped by for sweet sips, bass-thumping sounds, and overall good vibes! Don’t believe us – see for yourself!

CLICK HERE FOR FUTURE LIVE BROADCASTS!