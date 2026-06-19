Listen Live
Close
Politics

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

President Donald Trump again attacked former President Barack Obama in a profanity-laced rant, causing many to note the jealousy in his words.

Published on June 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES
Source: BASTIEN OHIER / Getty

President Donald Trump isn’t pleased with the growing number of critics who have deemed his deal with Iran to end hostilities as a step backward. When questioned, he took the moment to attack former President Barack Obama with a vulgar tirade.

The tirade occurred Wednesday (June 17) after Trump held bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Trump was at the G7 Summit being held in Évian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, Francein The 80-year-old leader defended the deal (which is to be signed on Friday and is not final) before saying, “It’s a memorandum of understanding and if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head.”

Trump continued, “We’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, because they misbehaved for 47 years.” Visibly irritated, he added, “Nobody could have made this deal. I mean, the JCPOA, done by Obama. He gave them $1.7 billion in cash, green cash from banks, into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran.”

Trump then said: “They tried to bribe their way out of it, and you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama, and they said he’s a stupid son of a b—h,” before abruptly ending the press interview.

Not much about the MOU has been published, but details such as Iran receiving a $300 billion payment from the U.S., and removing the blockade from the Strait of Hormuz have alarmed observers. Political science Professor Michael McFaul highlighted the deal’s flaws, writing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that “Trump achieved nothing.”

Others pointed out how the previous agreement with Iran, which Obama helped to establish, didn’t allow Iran to have nuclear weapons. Some pointed out that Trump seemed to be highly jealous of Obama, underscored by another rant he made on his Truth Social meda platform afterward.

1. John J. Harwood

2. Jemele Hill

3. Sophia Nelson

4. Tara Setmeyer

5. Matthew Stadien

6. Hasan Kwame Jeffries

7. Pisces Prince

8. Laura Rozen

9. Gem

10. Annalea

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Sums Up G7 Summit

Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Questioned Following Absurd G7 Summit Speech

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Attends G7 Summit In Evian, France

Weekend At Donald's: Trump's G7 Summit Marred By His Health Struggles

Hip-Hop Wired
A muscular, hulking figure stands in a dimly lit room, casting a long shadow on the wall behind them. A smaller silhouetted figure stands in the foreground.

Grey Hulk Makes MCU Debut In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Hip-Hop Wired
A promotional image for a radio station contest offering a "Grand in Your Hand" cash prize. The image features a person holding cash and two people, one wearing sunglasses and the other smiling.
Contests  |  paige.boyd

Win A GRAND IN YOUR HAND With 1-800-TRUCKWRECK!

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
14 Items
Birthday Bash  |  paige.boyd

She’s The Birthday! Our Favorite Looks From The Baddies of Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
Three individuals in performance attire: a man in a white hooded sweatshirt, a woman with neon green hair in a black corset, and a man in a beige hoodie singing into a microphone.
Music  |  paige.boyd

Uptown Records Relaunches: G Herbo, Yung Miami, Trap Dickey Among Newest Signees

Comments
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Weso

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close