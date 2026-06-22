The Gulf Coast getaway is evolving beyond sand and surf

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When it’s time for some fun in the sun, a Gulf Coast getaway always delivers loads of nature activities and fresh food to keep all age groups happy. There’s upscale waterfront dining and farmer’s markets, especially at The Lodge, a highly-rated hotel covered by several publications, where you and the family relax on a private beach and pools. Enjoy non-stop views of the miles of coastline and explore Gulf Coast activities such as the local zoo, state park, and nearby theme park.

City of Gulf Shores reports that the Alabama Gulf Coast had almost 8 million visitors on its sandy beaches in 2021, boosting the local tourism industry to $2.4 billion in revenue. From dolphin cruises to white pristine beaches, the area makes it easy for families to add this place to a vacation budget.

Why Consider a Gulf Coast Getaway?

Enjoy sugar-white beaches with miles of coastline where you may spot dolphins or visit other local wildlife at Gulf Coast attractions like the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo or the Mississippi Aquarium. Thanks to the area’s subtropical climate, you and your loved ones can getaway here all year, even in shoulder season with fewer crowds.

With a mix of the sea and southern flair, mealtime is always a mouthwatering event.

Try some:

Gulf shrimp

Gumbo

Oysters

Plantain-crusted Red snapper

Why Stay At The Lodge?

What makes The Lodge different from other Gulf Shores hotels?

When Southern Living spotlighted the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach area for the ideal long weekend and Gulf Coast getaway, this hotel made the top of the list of places to stay. It’s no shock since the 32-mile stretch of beach and rolling waters are right there.

Whether you want a romantic getaway or a fun weekend with friends, you can enjoy the Lodge’s eco-friendly design and its proximity to Gulf State Park. Dine on tasty coastal cuisine, with fresh seafood from crispy snapper bites to garlic shrimp and grits.

If you don’t want to swim in the Gulf waters, there are two new pools at the facility. There are miles of Gulf State Park trails for biking and hiking, and you could also paddleboard at nearby Lake Shelby. The Lodge also has an exclusive beach, so you can continuously soak up nature and related activities in privacy or out with locals.

What Are Some Hidden Gems of the Gulf Coast?

If you’re ready to do some town and state hopping in the Gulf, here are some spots to consider:

Ship Island, Mississippi

Fort Morgan, Alabama

Cedar Key, Florida

Caladesi Island State Park, Florida

Gulf Coast Travel Is Awaiting You This Summer

You can enjoy a beach vacation all year with a Gulf Coast getaway. From Alabama to Florida, there’s a scenic coastline and beautiful beaches to explore. Go kayaking and paddle boarding or hiking and biking on nearby trails.

When you pick the right place to stay, such as the Lodge hotel, you’ll be surrounded by comfort, sustainable design, and gourmet cuisine to keep you well-fed and relaxed the whole time.

Are you ready for summer break? Learn some more vacation guidelines from other travel articles on our website.