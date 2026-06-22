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Kanye West’s San Antonio Concert Faces Cancellation Request

Kanye West’s San Antonio Concert Faces Cancellation Request From Mayor

Looks like Kanye West is facing another obstacle from yet another city.

Published on June 22, 2026
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Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Looks like Kanye West is facing another obstacle from yet another city.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is calling for the cancellation of Ye’s upcoming July 4 concert at the Alamodome, citing the rapper’s history of antisemitic remarks and controversial public statements.

“I support canceling the @kanyewest concert. Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday. Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union.”

The mayor’s comments arrive weeks after West’s planned concert in Prague was reportedly canceled. The Chicago rapper has continued to face resistance from venues, promoters and local officials both in the United States and abroad following a series of antisemitic comments made in recent years.

Most recently, Wireless Festival 2026 in London was canceled after sponsors reportedly withdrew support while West was slated to headline both nights of the event.

Despite the pushback, tickets for West’s San Antonio performance remain available. While the rapper issued a public apology for his past antisemitic remarks and even purchased a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal earlier this year expressing remorse, many critics and organizations have continued to call for accountability beyond his words.

Whether city officials can successfully halt the performance remains to be seen, but the backlash suggests Mr. West’s return to stage in certain places may not happen.

Kanye West’s San Antonio Concert Faces Cancellation Request From Mayor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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