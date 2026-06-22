Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Soulja Boy Denied Entry To Kai Cenats Streamer University Event

Soulja Boy Given The Boot From Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Streamer University Event

Another first for Soulja Boy and It's not a good one.

Published on June 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • In the clip, Soulja Boy can be seen being kicked out of the venue by security, while allegedly "pretending" to be on the phone speaking with someone, as his confused cameraman continued to record the entire ordeal.
  • The security guard can be heard saying, "They don't want him in the building," speaking about Soulja Boy.
  • The cold reception he received was warranted because Soulja Boy hopped on the internet recently and began talking crazy about Twitch's current most popular streamer.
Soulja Boy Denied Entry To Kai Cenats Streamer University Event
Getty images / Kai Cenat / Soulja Boy

When the bell rings at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, Soulja Boy will not be roaming the halls.

A clip of Soulja Boy being denied access to an event for Kai Cenat’s Streamer University event in Atlanta on Wednesday went viral, and had the chat, aka social media, talking.

In the clip, Soulja Boy can be seen being kicked out of the venue by security, while allegedly “pretending” to be on the phone speaking with someone, as his confused cameraman continued to record the entire ordeal.

The security guard can be heard saying, “They don’t want him in the building,” speaking about Soulja Boy.

The cold reception he received was warranted because Soulja Boy hopped on the internet recently and began talking crazy about Twitch’s current most popular streamer.

The rapper was in his feelings about not being invited to Streamer University, going as far as to threaten Cenat, telling him on stream on his SB Twitch channel:

“On my mama, if I don’t make it into Streamer University this year, I’m on your a*s for the entire year, Kai Cenat! ‘Cause I’ma feel like you clickin’ up with my opps. And I’ma feel like you don’t like me ni**a. And if you don’t like me, I don’t like your b**ch a*s either!”

Regardless of saying that, even going as far as to start his own thing with “Rapper University,” Soulja Boy still showed up to Cenat’s event only to be given the boot.

Lol, bruh.

Folks Had Plenty To Say About Soulja Boy Getting The Boot

The internet has been sounding off on the moment. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Lmao this is embarrassing.” Where is the lie?

“Can’t nothing in the world UNLAME THIS N**** HERE,” another post read.

After taking a break to pursue his ambitions as a fashion stylist, Cenat announced his triumphant return to what made him a global superstar: streaming.

The same Streamer University that Soulja Boy wasn’t allowed entry into was shut down due to safety concerns after a massive crowd showed up.

You can see more reactions below.

Soulja Boy Given The Boot From Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Streamer University Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Roc Nation Announces NYC Pop-Ups For JÄY-Z ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 30th Anniversary

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WARNER-GRAMMYS

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Stephen A. Smith Hosts SiriusXM Front Row Live From NBA Finals

Stephen A. Smith Loudly Boo'd At Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart's Podcast Recording

Hip-Hop Wired
Vice President Vance Attends US-Iran Peace Talks In Switzerland

JD Vance Gets Played By Iranian Negotiators

Hip-Hop Wired
Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

Music Industry Titan Clive Davis Passes Away at 94

Comments
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Weso

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Comments
A promotional image for a radio station contest offering a "Grand in Your Hand" cash prize. The image features a person holding cash and two people, one wearing sunglasses and the other smiling.
Contests  |  paige.boyd

Win A GRAND IN YOUR HAND With 1-800-TRUCKWRECK!

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
14 Items
Birthday Bash  |  paige.boyd

She’s The Birthday! Our Favorite Looks From The Baddies of Birthday Bash XXX

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close