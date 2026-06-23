Atlanta Hawks To Grab Aaron Wiggins In Trade With OKC

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal to bring Aaron Wiggins to the team.

Sources tell ESPN‘s Shams Charania on Sunday that the Hawks will acquire the 4th-year guard from the Oklahoma City Thunder. In return, OKC will receive Atlanta’s second-round pick in 2030 and the least favorable of the Hawks’ or Los Angeles Lakers’ second-round pick in 2032.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks says that the move will reduce OKC’s projected tax penalty of $213 million to $152 million. It will also free up a roster spot on their team, who will now have 14 players under contract.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will add extra firepower with the acquisition of Wiggins, who was a key player in OKC’s championship run in the 2024-2025 season. During that run, Wiggins averaged 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23 minutes per game in the regular season, plus 6.0 points in 13.8 minutes in the postseason.

Last season, Wiggins averaged 9.4 points in 65 games with 21 starts.

More Hawks’ Power Moves

Before the trade deadline, Atlanta also acquired forward Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Warriors in 23.1 minutes of game play. The Hawks have a $24.3 million team option to exercise on Kuminga’s contract by June 29.

The Hawks also agreed to a one-year contract extension with guard CJ McCollum for $21 million, according to his agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports Management.

This may be some significant moves for the Hawks, who fell to the eventual champion New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs after holding a 2-1 lead in the series. And with the NBA Draft going down tonight, the Hawks will now turn their attention to their 8th and 23rd overall picks.