Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed Men Of The 2026 BET Awards Brought Color, Swagger & Style

Source: Getty/BET AWARDS 2026

The 2026 BET Awards gave us everything we expect from culture’s biggest night. From unforgettable award presentations and poppin’ stage performances to hilarious skits and red carpet style that still has us zooming in, this year’s celebration did not miss.

And yes, the fashion – from beginning to end – did not miss.

And while we’ve loved every glamorous gown, dramatic silhouette, and beauty moment from the women, we have to take a moment to shout out the style and swagger the men brought to the BET Awards red carpet. Can we talk about the men for a second?

Many of our favorite Black male celebrities brought the heat. They stepped away from the traditional black tuxedo in favor of powder blue, blush pink, rich maroon, soft neutrals, and eye-catching patterns. The fresh color palette brought a level of excitement we don’t always get from the fellas on the red carpet, and the looks were unmatched.

So, let’s get into our list of best dressed men who made bold style statements at the 2026 BET Awards.

2026 BET Red Carpet: Trevor Jackson Was Summer Suiting Done Right

Trevor Jackson was easily one of our favorite men on the carpet.

The actor and singer looked sharp in a powder-blue double-breasted suit that popped against his melanin. He layered the tailored look over a white mesh knit shirt instead of a traditional button-down. Silver jewelry, tinted sunglasses and coordinating light-colored boots finished the look.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Trevor was clean, sexy, and looked ready for brunch with the fellas.

2026 BET Red Carpet: T.I. Proved Classic Style Never Misses

T.I. reminded everyone why timeless tailoring always works. The rapper hit the carpet in a light gray plaid suit paired with a coordinating shirt and tie, giving the monochromatic look a polished finish.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Dark sunglasses, a crisp haircut and subtle accessories let the pattern do all the talking. It was sophisticated, effortless and perfectly suited for culture’s biggest night. The Atlanta rapper really “Let ‘Em Know” his style versatility on the carpet -v we agree.

2026 BET Red Carpet: Jason Lee In Pink Perfection

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee also caught our attention. The social media personality turned politician turned heads in a soft blush pink suit right on trend for summer – and BET.

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He paired the pastel tailoring with a matching pink shirt and floral lapel pin, creating a look that was polished without feeling overly formal. Black velvet loafers added contrast while keeping the outfit sleek from head to toe.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed Men At The 2026 BET Awards

The bold color choices didn’t stop there. Bow Wow brought rich burgundy tailoring, Common embraced artistic florals, Eric Benet looked dapper in a luxury lilac, and David Banner matched Trevor Jackson’s flow in blue. This year, the men did not come to play. See our full gallery of bolder, brighter, but still swaggy looks from the 2026 BET Awards.