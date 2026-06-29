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VIDEO: Kirk Franklin Heated After Man Says He & Wife Are Going to Hell

VIDEO: Kirk Franklin Heated After Man Says He & Wife Are Going to Hell

Published on June 29, 2026
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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gospel icon Kirk Franklin found himself in a tense and unexpected confrontation during the 2026 Wawa Welcome America Festival in Pennsylvania after an interaction with a bystander escalated into a heated exchange.

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Video circulating online shows Franklin appearing to get into an argument after what seemed to be a misunderstanding or comments that were taken the wrong way. While the exact start of the confrontation remains unclear, the situation intensified when the bystander allegedly told Franklin that he and his wife were “going to hell.”

In the clip, Franklin can be seen attempting to calm the situation down, telling the man that he loved him and even leaning in for what appeared to be an effort to embrace him and diffuse the tension. However, emotions quickly flared again after the bystander repeated the comment, prompting Franklin to lunge toward the man.

Security personnel and police officers immediately stepped in to separate the two and prevent the altercation from becoming physical. Despite the tense moment, no punches were thrown, and the situation was ultimately brought under control.

The incident quickly sparked reactions online, with many fans pointing out the irony of the confrontation, given Franklin’s long-standing message of faith, grace, and forgiveness. Others defended the gospel star, saying the personal remarks aimed at him and his wife crossed a line. Neither Franklin nor festival organizers have publicly commented on the incident as of yet.

Check out the clip below.

VIDEO: Kirk Franklin Heated After Man Says He & Wife Are Going to Hell was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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