Mother of NFL's Calais Campbell Found Dead In Buckhead Home; Brother Arrested

Source: Hyoung Chang / Getty

The mother of former Falcons player and current Baltimore Ravens DE Calais Campbell has been found dead inside a Buckhead townhome. His brother has been arrested in connection to the death.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, Atlanta police responded to the Habersham Townhomes in the 3500 block of Roswell Road around 1:36 pm Tuesday. A family member requested a welfare check at the townhome.

When officers arrived, they learned that 41-year-old Ciarre Campbell had barricaded himself inside the home. Officers forced themselves in, detained Ciarre, and searched the home. Inside, they found a woman unresponsive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While authorities did not name the victim, she was identified by family members as 71-year-old Nateal Campbell, the suspect’s mother.

Investigators believe that Nateal Campbell’s death was a result of a domestic dispute. Arrest warrants state that the suspect cut the victim’s throat with a knife.

According to Fulton County Jail Records, Ciarre Campbell was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife or gun during the commission of a felony.

Police say that the Buckhead townhome had a history of calls for service, including an incident in April. Family members also say that Ciarre Campbell has a history of possible mental health issues.

Statements From The Campbell Family & The Ravens

The Campbell family confirmed Nateal’s passing in a statement:

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

The Baltimore Ravens also offered their condolences to Calais Campbell and his family.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of Calais Campbell’s mother. We extend our deepest condolences and full support to Calais and his family during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy while they grieve from this heartbreaking loss.”

Mother of NFL's Calais Campbell Found Dead In Buckhead Home; Brother Arrested was originally published on majicatl.com