97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers
97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers
July 1-31st, 97.9 The Box and Trill Burgers partner to launch the limited-edition 97.9 The Box “RIDIN’ DIRTY” Meal, a month-long collaboration honoring Houston hip-hop icon Bun B and the upcoming “Bun B & Friends Presents Been Ridin’ Dirty” concert celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the legendary U.G.K. album Ridin’ Dirty.
97.9 The Box RIDIN’ DIRTY Meal includes:
• Two OG Burgers
• Two Fries
• Two Drinks
• Exclusive QR Code Unlocking Discounted Tickets to Bun B and Friends Presents: Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert, August 1st at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land
What: Media are invited to attend the official launch event and capture the intersection of food, music, and culture as H-Town’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B Station and one of the city’s fastest-growing cultural brands come together for an unforgettable summer partnership.
When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Where: Trill Burgers – Missouri City Location
20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Suite 140
Missouri City, Texas 77459
Enjoy The Meal. Experience The Trill.
At the launch event listeners can enter for a chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated concert event. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
ALL LOCATIONS OFFERING THE LIMITED-TIME MEAL
Houston
3607 S Shepherd Drive
Houston, Texas 77098
Spring
6810 Louetta Road
Spring, Texas 77379
Missouri City
20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Suite 140
Missouri City, Texas 77459
CONCERT DETAILS
Legendary rapper and Houston cultural icon Bun B returns to the stage for a one-night-only celebration honoring the 30th Anniversary of U.G.K.’s historic Ridin’ Dirty album.
Featuring performances by:
Big K.R.I.T.
Lil’ Keke
Slim Thug
And more special guests to be announced.
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Bun B | Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land | Official ATG Tickets
97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers was originally published on theboxhouston.com