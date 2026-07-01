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97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers

97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers

Published on July 1, 2026
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A group of five people posing together in front of a backdrop with "979 THE BOX" branding. The people are wearing casual clothing and appear to be at an event or promotional setting.
Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

July 1-31st, 97.9 The Box and Trill Burgers partner to launch the limited-edition 97.9 The Box “RIDIN’ DIRTY” Meal, a month-long collaboration honoring Houston hip-hop icon Bun B and the upcoming “Bun B & Friends Presents Been Ridin’ Dirty” concert celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the legendary U.G.K. album Ridin’ Dirty.

97.9 The Box RIDIN’ DIRTY Meal includes:

• Two OG Burgers
• Two Fries
• Two Drinks
• Exclusive QR Code Unlocking Discounted Tickets to Bun B and Friends Presents: Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert, August 1st at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

What: Media are invited to attend the official launch event and capture the intersection of food, music, and culture as H-Town’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B Station and one of the city’s fastest-growing cultural brands come together for an unforgettable summer partnership.

When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: Trill Burgers – Missouri City Location
20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Suite 140
Missouri City, Texas 77459

Enjoy The Meal. Experience The Trill.

At the launch event listeners can enter for a chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated concert event. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.

ALL LOCATIONS OFFERING THE LIMITED-TIME MEAL

Houston
3607 S Shepherd Drive
Houston, Texas 77098

Spring
6810 Louetta Road
Spring, Texas 77379

Missouri City
20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Suite 140
Missouri City, Texas 77459

CONCERT DETAILS

Legendary rapper and Houston cultural icon Bun B returns to the stage for a one-night-only celebration honoring the 30th Anniversary of U.G.K.’s historic Ridin’ Dirty album.

Featuring performances by:

Big K.R.I.T.
Lil’ Keke
Slim Thug

And more special guests to be announced.

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Bun B | Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land | Official ATG Tickets

97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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