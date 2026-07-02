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Check Out Our 2026 Summer Drinks & Cocktails Roundup

Check Out Our 2026 Summer Drinks & Cocktails Roundup

From traditional cocktails, riffs on classics, and a handful of beers, this year's summer drinks and cocktails roundup has a bit of it all.

Published on July 1, 2026
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Happy bald man enjoying cocktail with friend in nightclub lounge

The summer solstice is here, which means folks will be gathering for holidays, cookouts, kickbacks, and more. For those who love a good adult beverage in the summer months, we’ve got a nice roundup for you.

With summer getting off to its start, I would personally like to lean into drinks beyond whiskey, Scotch whisky, and other aged spirits. This time of year, drinks with bright and refreshing citrus notes make a lot of sense, not to say that the heavier, more spirit-forward drinks don’t have a place.

I’m also big on folks drinking whatever they want as well. There are literally no rules as to what works better depending on the season, unless you’re making drinks with fresh juices. Seasonal fruits make for better mixers, in my very personal view.

I realize I’m truly beating the drum for cocktails, as that’s the whole point I started the Spirit.Ed column, but I can relent and say I want to be inclusive in how I present options to our readers. For those who just want a neat pour or a cold beer, there is room for you, too.

I also want to let everyone know that I intended to do a Father’s Day cocktail roundup. Between life throwing heavy blows and some personal issues, I couldn’t get it done. My apologies, but we’ll right the ship as the months go on.

For me, I’m probably going to get into a Highball or two this season with either bourbon or Scotch whisky. There’s also reason enough to go for a classic G&T. What I probably will skip is a heavier stirred cocktail until the weather cools. I plan to take it easy this summer. As the season dictates.

Note: I’ll update this roundup periodically until the change of the season, so reach out at dchandler@bhmdigital.com to be CONSIDERED for inclusion.

Photo: Getty

Agua De Fruta

A tray with glasses of pink cocktail garnished with orange slices and pomegranate seeds, alongside a bottle of Milagro Partida tequila.

Ingredients:
2 oz Partida Blanco Tequila
1 oz Orange Juice
0.5 oz Pomegranate Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Agave Nectar
1.5 oz Cava

Garnish: Pomegranate Seeds and Lime and Orange Wheels

Directions: Add all ingredients to a spritz glass with ice. Top with Cava and stir. Garnish with Pomegranate seeds and lime and orange wheels.

BBQ Old Fashioned

A bottle of Knob Creek Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, with a glass of the amber-colored liquor on a table with orange slices.

Ingredients:
2 parts Knob Creek 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey
½ Part Honey Syrup
2 Dashes Memphis BBQ Bitters
Orange Peel

Instructions: In a mixing glass add your 7-Year-Old Rye Whiskey, Honey Syrup and Memphis BBQ Bitters. Add fresh ice, then stir gently to mix (large cube recommended). Garnish with orange peel.

Berry Julep

A glass of red cocktail garnished with mint leaves and fresh berries, set against a blurred background.

Ingredients:
2 parts Jim Beam
1/2 part Simple Syrup
Small Handful of Blueberries
Small Handful of fresh mint

Garnish with Mint Sprig & Fresh Blueberries

*This appears to be a shaken drink – D.L.

Canekiller

A bottle of False River spiced rum and two glasses filled with an orange-colored cocktail garnished with orange slices on a wooden board.

Ingredients:
2 oz False River Spiced Rum
4 oz Pineapple Juice
1 oz Fresh Orange Juice
1 oz Cream of Coconut
Garnish: Orange Slice & Freshly Grated Nutmeg

Methods: Add pineapple juice, rum, orange juice, and cream of coconut to a shaker full of ice. Shake until cold, about 15 to 30 seconds. Pour into a glass filled with ice and grate nutmeg over the top. Garnish with orange slice.

Chai Pina Colada

A glass mason jar filled with a pineapple and coconut-based non-alcoholic mixer, accompanied by a can of Owl's Brew Pineapple Coconut Mixer.

Ingredients:
2 parts Owl’s Brew Pineapple Coconut Mixer
1 part rum

Instructions:
Serve over ice, and garnish with pineapple slice

Classic Whisky Ranch Water

A wooden tray holding a glass of lemon-infused drink and a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey, surrounded by potted plants and cozy textiles.

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Crown Royal Deluxe
0.5 oz lemon juice
3-4 oz of soda or sparkling water (to fill)

Directions: Combine ingredients over ice.

Coco Caffe

A glass filled with a creamy, frothy, light brown beverage, likely a milkshake or smoothie.

Ingredients:
2 oz Galliano Espresso
3 oz Coconut Milk
2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
Dash of simple syrup
Blend with ice cubes

Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender and enjoy.

Cointreau Citrus Spritz (RTD)

Two bottles of Cointreau Citrus Spritz liqueur with orange slices and greenery against a colorful background.

As the RTD (Ready-to-Drink) category grows, long-established brands are hopping into the space. Cointreau, one of our favorite brands to feature at Spirit.Ed, has a new ready-to-serve pair of citrus-based spritzes just in time for the warm days ahead.

Learn more here.

El Golazo

A bottle of Cazadores tequila and a colorful cocktail with sprinkles on a bar with festive lighting in the background.

Ingredients:
2 oz. Tequila CAZADORES Reposado
¾ oz. Agave Nectar
¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
3 thin slices of Fresh Jalapeño
2 oz. Pineapple Juice
Salted Rim
Dried Pineapple Slice and Lime Wheel for Garnish

Directions: Combine all ingredients, shake, and serve on the rocks in a 12 oz. margarita glass with a salted rim. Garnish with a lime wheel and dried pineapple slice.

El Presidente

A glass of amber-colored cocktail garnished with an orange twist, set against a dark background.

Ingredients:
1.5 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho  
0.75 oz Martini & Rossi® Bianco Vermouth
0.5 oz Dry Curacao
½ tsp Grenandine
Orange Twist and Amarena Cherry as Garnish

Method: Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir for at least two minutes to chill and dilute the drink. Fine strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist and an amarena cherry.

Elysian Brewing Jacktail Hazy IPA

A hand holding a 6-pack of Elysian Jacktail Hazy IPA beer against a blurred background of a building.

We’re big fans of what Elysian Brewing puts out in the market, including their crushable non-alcoholic Easy Dust IPA. The company has a new year round beer in its lineup, the Jacktail Hazy IPA. We haven’t tried this one, but we’re almost certain it’s just as good as other beers we’ve sampled over the years.

Learn more here.

French Cowgirl

A glass of orange cocktail garnished with orange slices, sitting on a red book in front of a woven basket and lush green leaves.

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Devil’s Grin Texas Gin
2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
1 oz Lillet Blanc
½ oz Elderflower Liqueur

Instructions:
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake for 20 seconds. Double strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a grapefruit or lemon twist. For an added Texas touch, finish with a dash or light rim of Tajín.

Frozen Bourbon Dreamsicle

Frozen Bourbon Dreamsicle

Ingredients:
2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
3 oz Ice Cream Base
3 oz Orange Juice
2 Dashes Vanilla Extract
Two Scoops of Ice (around 8-10 oz)

Methods:
Combine all ingredients into a blender over ice, blend until smooth. Pour into chilled glass and top with whipped cream and an orange slice. Serves one large glass, or two small glass portions. For larger batches, scale up ingredients to limitations of your blender.

Golden Road Mango Cart Mas

A can of Golden Road Brewing's "Mango Cart Mas!" imperial mango wheat ale, with a colorful illustration of a beach scene on the label.

Golden Road Brewing’s Mango Cart has been a go-to brew for me since I got into smaller breweries and tried out different styles of ales and lagers. While I was familiar with the OG Mango Cart, the Mango Cart Mas ups the ABV and can size, but still retains its easy drinkability.

Learn more here.

Guavalicious

Guavalicious

Ingredients:
1½ oz Don Q Reserva 7 Rum
2oz Guava juice
⅓oz Fresh lime juice
1 tsp Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut

Methods: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an edible flower and a piece of coconut shell.

Honey Sage Paper Plane

A glass of amber-colored cocktail garnished with a sage leaf, accompanied by a bottle of Five Springs Bourbon and lemon slices on a wooden table.

Ingredients:
1 oz Five Springs Honey Sage Bourbon
1 oz Aperol
1 oz Amaro Nonino
1 oz Lemon Juice

Directions:
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe glass.

Garnish: Sage leaf

Jungle Bird

A glass of orange cocktail with pineapple garnish, set against a blurred diamond-patterned background and a bottle of dark liquor.

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum
0.75 oz. Campari
0.5 oz. fresh lime juice
0.5 oz. simple syrup (1:1 cane sugar and hot water)
1.5 oz. pineapple juice

Instructions: Chill a Double Rocks glass, Hurricane glass, or ceramic Tiki mug. Prepare your simple syrup by dissolving equal parts cane sugar and hot water. Juice your lime and a fresh pineapple. Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with cracked ice and shake for 10 seconds. Double-strain into your chilled glass over fresh crushed ice to remove pulp and ice shards. Garnish with a fresh pineapple wedge (rind on). For a fun presentation, add optional garnishes like a pineapple parrot, fresh mint, orchids, or a cocktail umbrella.

Knicks In 5 Ninja SLUSHi

A Ninja blender with two clear containers filled with orange and blue frozen drinks, with a New York Knicks logo on the blue drink.

Vessel 1 — Blue Tropical

1 cup blue Gatorade
¾ cup piña colada cocktail mix
⅛ cup sugar (dissolved in juice)
⅛ cup coconut cream
Blue food dye to color

Vessel 2 — Mango Orange

1 cup mango juice
1 cup mango cocktail mix
⅛ cup sugar (dissolved in juice)
⅛ cup coconut cream
Orange food dye to color

Directions: Mix each vessel’s ingredients separately, stir until sugar and coconut cream are fully dissolved, then pour into respective vessels. Use SLUSHiTwist™ to combine when serving.

Lemon Drop Martini RTD by The Cocktail Collection (Ketel One)

A person pouring a yellow liquid from a bottle into a glass on a gold tray, with sliced citrus garnishes.

We’ve featured the ready-to-drink offerings of The Cocktail Collection in roundups past, and their latest SKU is the Ketel One Lemon Drop Martini. We haven’t tried this one yet, but it’s a safe bet that it’ll be solid like others from the collection.

Learn more here.

Mai Tai

A person in a white outfit stands next to a table with a bottle of Cointreau liquor, orange slices, and glasses. A person in a colorful floral skirt holds a glass in front of a large cactus plant.
Source: Cointreau / Cointreau

Ingredients:
0.5 oz Cointreau
1.5 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Orgeat syrup

Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a tiki glass with crushed ice.

Mojito

A glass of a refreshing cocktail garnished with mint leaves, set against a blurred urban skyline in the background.
Source: BACARDI / Bacardi

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum
0.75 oz fresh lime juice
0.75 oz soda
0.5 oz sugar syrup (1:1)
Small handful of mint
Crushed ice
Highball glass

Method: In a highball glass, add BACARDÍ Superior Rum, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, and a splash of soda water. Add mint leaves to the glass, gently pressing with a bar spoon to release their oils. Leave the spoon in the glass. Fill ¾ of the glass with crushed ice. Churn the mixture with a bar spoon to combine. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Old Fashioned (Espolòn Extra Añejo)

A bottle of Espolon Extra Anejo tequila and a glass of amber-colored liquor on a wooden surface.

2 parts Espolòn Extra Añejo
0.25 parts simple syrup
2 dashes aromatic bitters
Orange twist

Instructions: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large block of fresh ice and garnish with an orange twist.

Old Orcadian Spritz

Old Orcadian Spritz (Highland Park)

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Highland Park 12 or 15
.75 oz lemon-lime
.75 oz simple syrup
6 or 7 mint leaves
2 dashes Angostura
2 oz sparkling wine
Mint tip, for garnish

Directions:
Shake everything except sparkling wine, & strain (not fine strain) into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a single ice cube, the sparkling wine, & garnish.

Padre Lobo

A bottle of Montelobos Mezcal Artesanal Tobala Joven Pueblo and a glass of the mezcal on a wooden surface, with a lemon slice and a decorative skull-patterned glass.

1.5 oz Mezcal Montelobos Tobala
.75 oz Ancho Reyes
.75 oz Cynar
1.5 oz Tonic

Recipe: Mix ingredients and serve in an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Peach Margarita

Peach Margarita

Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Blanco Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Orange Liqueur
1.5 oz Fresh Peach Juice
0.25 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Peach Slice and rim rocks glass with Tajín

Directions: Rim rocks glass with Tajin. Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a peach slice.

Seaswept Spritz (Josh Cellars)

A hand holding a glass of red cocktail on a tray with a bottle of Josh Seawept sparkling wine and a jar of black cherry jam, set against a swimming pool.

Fill your favorite glass with ice

Add a Filthy* Black Cherry and syrup from the jar

Top with Seaswept Sparkling and gently stir

*Filthy is a registered trademark of Filthy Foods LLC and not affiliated with Josh Cellars

Smoky Margarita

A bottle of Malfy gin surrounded by orange slices, a glass of orange cocktail, and a cactus plant on a marble surface.

Ingredients: 
2 oz The Deacon 
2 oz Mango Juice 
0.5 oz Triple Sec 
0.5 oz Agave 
0.5 oz Lime Juice 
Tajin or salt for the rim 
Lime wedges for garnish

Method:
Pour salt or Tajín on a small plate. Cut a slit in the lime wedge and rub it along the rim of a glass. Roll the edge of the glass in the salt or Tajín to coat the rim. Allow to dry.  Combine The Deacon, Mango Juice, Triple Sec, Lime Juice and ice in a shaker and shake until well-chilled. Double strain into glass and garnish with lime.

Spicy Tamarind Paloma

A red Smirnoff vodka bottle and a cocktail glass with a lime wedge on a wooden table, surrounded by tropical foliage.

Ingredients
1.5 oz Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind
4 oz Grapefruit Soda
Large ice cubes
Chili lime salt
Lime wheel

Directions: Rim a high ball glass with chili lime salt. Fill glass with ice. Add Spicy Tamarind. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with lime wheel.

Torito

Ingredients:
1½ oz Gracias a Dios Piña Mezcal
2 oz Pineapple Juice
A handful of Basil
½ oz Lemon Juice
½ oz Agave Syrup
2 slices of Jalapeño
Tortilla Salt and Oregano

Directions:
Shake all ingredients (except the tortilla salt and jalapeño) with ice for 8 seconds.
Rim the glass with lime juice and dip into the tortilla salt. Fill with crushed ice and pour in the cocktail. Top with more crushed ice and garnish with basil leaves and jalapeño slices.

Check Out Our 2026 Summer Drinks & Cocktails Roundup was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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