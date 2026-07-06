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Boil Water Advisory Issued for Southeast Henry County

Published on July 6, 2026
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Boil Water Advisory Issued for Southeast Henry County. Here’s What You Need to Know

Residents in southeast Henry County should take extra precautions after a boil water advisory took effect. The Henry County Water Authority issued the advisory after an operational issue reduced water pressure at the Tussahaw Water Treatment Facility. Officials say the advisory protects public health while crews complete water quality testing. The notice will remain in place until testing confirms the water is safe to use without boiling.

Why The Advisory Was Issued

Recent high temperatures increased the amount of natural organic material in the county’s water supply. That material slowed the filtration process at the treatment plant. Water pressure briefly dropped below state requirements. When pressure falls, bacteria can enter the water system. Officials issued the advisory as a safety measure while they test the water.

Areas Included In The Advisory

The advisory affects many customers in southeast Henry County. Most impacted areas lie south of Turner Church Road, Honey Creek Road, and Snapping Shoals Road. Areas east of Interstate 75 also fall under the advisory. The City of McDonough water system is not included. Most of the City of Locust Grove service area also remains outside the advisory, except for several neighborhoods served by the Henry County Water Authority.

How To Keep Your Family Safe

Boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking. Use boiled or bottled water for brushing your teeth, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables, and preparing baby formula. If possible, give pets boiled and cooled water or bottled water until the advisory ends. These simple steps help reduce the risk of illness.

What You Can Still Do

Most household activities can continue with care. Laundry remains safe to do. You can also flush toilets as usual. Run your dishwasher on the hottest setting if needed. Avoid swallowing tap water while bathing or showering. People with weakened immune systems should use boiled and cooled water for personal care whenever possible.

When Will The Advisory End

The Henry County Water Authority continues collecting and testing water samples throughout the affected area. Officials will lift the advisory only after results meet all state drinking water standards. Residents should continue following the advisory until the authority announces it has ended. Updates will appear on the Henry County Water Authority website and official social media pages.

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Southeast Henry County was originally published on majicatl.com

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