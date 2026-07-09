Predicting Every Feature On Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’
Predicting Every Feature On Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’
Future has finally come out of hiding and is set to drop his next album, The Real Me, tomorrow.
The project marks the Atlanta rapper’s first album in two years, following the success of MIXTAPE PLUTO. With records like “LIL DEMON,” “TOO FAST,” and “SOUTH OF FRANCE,” Pluto set the bar high, making this one of the most anticipated rap releases of the year.
MIXTAPE PLUTO also carried extra meaning in Future’s catalog, as it was this first release following the untimely passing of Dungeon Family co-founder Rico Wade.
Wade played a major role in launching Future’s career, helping shape the sound of Atlanta alongside legends like Outkast, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and the rest of the Dungeon Family.
To honor that legacy, Future made the album cover a photo of the iconic Dungeon Family house.
Since then, Hendrix has made headlines by reconnecting with an old friend. He recently appeared on Drake’s ICEMAN album on the track “Ran To Atlanta,” alongside Molly Santana.
Now it’s Pluto’s turn to step back into the spotlight, but the biggest question remains: who’s featured on The Real Me?
Check out our full prediction for the features we think will appear on Future’s upcoming album below.
Drake
“Me and Hendrix back by popular demand.” We can see them run it back for Pluto’s project.
The Weeknd
The two have worked together A LOT throughout the years, wouldn’t be a surprise hearing some Abel vocals.
Belly Gang Kush
Future has been showing Belly Gang love, we can see him featuring the rising Atlanta rapper.
Metro Boomin
What type of Future album would it be without Metro Boomin?
Tyla
Following the success of the World Cup anthem “Game Time,” maybe there’s another hit in the tuck?
Bonus: Young Thug
WHAM picked up the phone, maybe Future did too.
Predicting Every Feature On Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com