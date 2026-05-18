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Soul Beach Festival 2026: Lineup, Events & Curaçao Travel Guide

Soul Beach Festival 2026: Lineup, Events & Ultimate Curaçao Travel Guide

This year, the iconic festival is on the stunning Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, and the artist lineup is jam-packed from top to bottom!

Published on May 18, 2026
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Happy black woman relaxing in deck chair on sunny beach vacation
Source: golfcphoto / Getty

This Memorial Day Weekend, while most of the United States preps for backyard cookouts, a different tradition is kicking off — one that has been attracting Black music lovers to the Caribbean since the mid-‘90s. Soul Beach Music Festival is back and bigger than ever! This year, the iconic festival is on the stunning Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, and we’ve got everything you need before you go. Here’s everything you need to know about Soul Beach Music Festival 2026. 

RELATED CONTENT: No More ‘Vacation From Your Vacation’ — Why Slow Travel Is On The Rise

What Is Soul Beach Music Festival?


Soul Beach Music Festival has been a staple Memorial Weekend destination for the Black community for over two decades. Founded in 1995 by award-winning comedian and actor Sinbad, the week-long celebration has grown into one of the most anticipated events on the Black travel calendar. The festival features R&B concerts, beach parties, and pure culture, all intertwined on some of the Caribbean’s most breathtaking islands. The celebration has touched multiple islands, including Aruba, St. Maarten, Jamaica, and now Curaçao, bringing the same world-class lineup of music, comedy and pure vibes to every stop.

Soul Beach Festival 2026: Lineup, Events & Ultimate Curaçao Travel Guide
Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Why Curaçao In 2026?

If you’ve never been to Curaçao, you are in for a treat. Sitting just off the coast of Venezuela, Curaçao is a Dutch Caribbean gem that’s dripped in beauty — with over 38 pristine beaches and some of the clearest turquoise waters in the Caribbean. The island’s Pietermaai District, often called the SoHo of Curaçao, is filled with colorful 18th-century buildings, boutique hotels, rooftop bars and live music venues. The perfect setting to spend a week feeding your soul. 

CURACAO-ECONOMY-DISTILLERY-LIQUOR
Source: RAUL ARBOLEDA / Getty

The 2026 Lineup

This year’s artist lineup is jam-packed from top to bottom. Check out who’s taking the stage at Soul Beach Music Festival 2026 in Curaçao.

Babyface

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Jodeci

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Deon Cole

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DJ Jazzy Jeff

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Spinderella 

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DJ E-Clazz

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Chris Spencer

Healing With Laughter Comedy & Music Show Presented By Alison The Movie
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Plus more…

Soul Beach Festival 2026: Lineup, Events & Curaçao Travel Guide
Source: Elijah-Lovkoff / Getty

Schedule of Events:

From the Soul Beach Kick-Off Party to the Memorial Day “Cool Down,” Soul Beach Festival 2026’s full set of events is guaranteed to keep the party jumping all week long. Here’s what to expect:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

SOUL BEACH KICK-OFF PARTY
VENUE: Mondi City Beach
10pm – Until
Featuring: DJ E-Clazz & TBA
*No outside bottles allowed

THURSDAY, MAY 21

SOUL BEACH DAY PARTY
VENUE: Que Tapa
11am – 3pm (Free Entry)
Featuring: DJ E-Clazz
 *No outside bottles allowed

POOLSIDE HAPPY HOUR – DJ FRANK SKI LIVE
VENUE: Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort
4pm – 6pm (Free Entry)

PUNDA VIBES
VENUE: Downtown Willemstad
6pm – 8:30pm (Free Entry)

SOUL BEACH ALL-WHITE PARTY
VENUE: Rif Fort @Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort
10pm – Until
Featuring: DJ Jazzy Jeff
*No outside bottles allowed

FRIDAY, MAY 22

SOUL BEACH DAY PARTY
VENUE: Que Tapa
11am – 3pm (Free Entry)
Featuring: DJ E-Clazz
 *No outside bottles allowed

POOLSIDE HAPPY HOUR – DJ FRANK SKI LIVE
VENUE: Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort
4pm – 6pm (Free Entry)

COMEDY CONCERT

VENUE: CAPITAL Ç Arena
8pm-10pm

Hosted by: Chris Spencer
FEATURING: DEON COLE

SOUL BEACH NIGHTCLUB PARTY
VENUE: Elevation Rooftop
10:30pm – Until
Featuring: DJ Trauma

SATURDAY, MAY 23

SOUL BEACH DAY PARTY
VENUE: TBD
11am – 3pm (Free Entry)
Featuring: DJ E-Clazz
*No outside bottles allowed

Delicious fish for lunch at a seaside restaurant in Westpunt, Curaçao
Source: by Marc Guitard / Getty

MAIN STAGE MUSIC CONCERT

VENUE: CAPITAL Ç Arena
7pm-11pm

Hosted by: Chris Spencer
Raey
JODECI
BABYFACE


SOUL BEACH NIGHTCLUB PARTY
VENUE: Elevation Rooftop
11:30pm – Until
Featuring: DJ Trauma

SUNDAY, MAY 24

SOUL BEACH DAY PARTY
VENUE: Papagayo Beach
11am – 4pm (Free Entry)
Featuring: TBA

SOUL BEACH OLD SCHOOL CELEBRATION

VENUE: Papagayo Beach
9pm – Until

FEATURING: DJ SPINDERELLA

*No outside bottles allowed

MONDAY, MAY 25

MEMORIAL DAY “COOL DOWN”
12pm – 4pm
Venue: TBD
FEATURING: TBA

Festival Tips:

Whether it’s your first time at Soul Beach or you’re a veteran attendee, these tips will ensure your week in Curaçao is smooth and enjoyable from start to finish.

Renting A Car: Renting a car gives you the freedom to explore the 38+ beaches, make it to all your events on time and get back to your hotel after the party stress-free. 

Dress For Every Occasion: Soul Beach Festival has many different party vibes, so make sure you have the proper attire for all of them. From day parties to beach-lounging to comedy and concert nights, come prepared for them all. There will also be a white party that you won’t want to miss. Pack for the beach and the parties and don’t let the Caribbean heat catch you off guard.

Reef-Safe Sunscreen: Curaçao doesn’t play about their coral reefs and they strongly encourage reef-safe sunscreen across the island. Check your labels before you pack — your skin and the ocean will both thank you. 

Arrive Early To Shows: The major shows on Saturday and Sunday will be packed, so get there early to secure a good spot and get the full experience. You won’t want to be stuck in the back while Babyface or Jodeci are performing. 

Stay Hydrated: Outdoor Caribbean events plus late-night partying and dancing can leave you dehydrated if you aren’t careful. Keep water with you throughout the day, especially during beach parties and day events.

USD Widely Accepted: Curaçao’s official currency is the Netherlands Antillean guilder (ANG), also called the florin. But US dollars are accepted almost everywhere on the island. It still might be worth having some local currency on hand just in case you run into some local vendors.

Soul Beach is more than just a festival — it’s a cultural experience, a reunion and proof Black joy can happen anywhere in the world. With one of the most stacked lineups in festival history and Curaçao as the backdrop, Soul Beach 2026 is shaping up to be one for the books. Tickets available now at soulbeach.net. We’ll see you on the island! 

RELATED CONTENT: Post-Vacation Slump? Here’s How to Shake Off ‘Brain Mush’ Fast

Soul Beach Festival 2026: Lineup, Events & Ultimate Curaçao Travel Guide was originally published on madamenoire.com

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