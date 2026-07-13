Nolan Wells, Lindsey Graham, and an Urgent Vehicle Recall
- Newly surfaced video adds painful layer to Nolan Wells' disappearance, sparking calls for answers.
- Longtime Senator Lindsey Graham passes away suddenly at 71, marking the end of a debated chapter.
- Urgent Kia Telluride recall over fire risk, owners advised to park vehicles away from structures.
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From a troubling new development in Nolan Wells’ disappearance to the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, an urgent Kia safety recall, and a faith-filled Ministry Monday reflection,
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New Video Surfaces in Nolan Wells Case
ivil rights attorney Ben Crump revealed a newly surfaced video that adds a painful layer to the disappearance of Nolan Wells. The footage shows a heated argument between the Black teenager and his friends shortly before he vanished off the coast of Mississippi at Horn Island. In the video, the young student athlete can be heard repeatedly demanding his friends return his cell phone. His companions then sailed back to the mainland without him. The clip raises hard questions about what really happened that day, and Crump’s involvement signals that the family is determined to find answers. For a community that knows too well how easily young Black lives can slip through the cracks, this case demands our full attention.
RELATED STORY: Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns
Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at 71
Longtime South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening. Officials say the 71-year-old Republican lawmaker suffered a sudden aortic rupture. A former military attorney, Graham spent decades as one of the most vocal voices on American foreign policy in the Senate. His death drew an emotional tribute from President Trump, who called him a close congressional ally. Graham had been scheduled to appear on Sunday’s national broadcast of “Meet the Press.” His sudden passing marks the end of a long and often debated chapter in Washington.
RELATED STORY: Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode
Urgent Kia Telluride Recall
If you drive a Kia Telluride, this one is for you. Federal regulators announced an urgent safety recall affecting more than 460,000 vehicles over a fire risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns that the front power seat motor in certain 2020 through 2024 models can overheat, whether the vehicle is parked or moving. Owners are strongly advised to park their SUVs outdoors and away from homes or other structures until dealership repairs are completed. Don’t wait on this. Check your model year and get that repair scheduled to keep your family and your home safe. much more.
Ministry Monday with Willie Mae McIver
Willie Mae McIver offered a beautiful reflection for Ministry Monday. She spoke on the enduring power of divine miracles in everyday life, reminding us that these extraordinary moments are meant to strengthen our faith and reveal God’s goodness. Connecting ancient milestones like the parting of the Red Sea to the blessings we receive today, she encouraged believers to stay watchful for spiritual interventions all around us.rails.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
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Nolan Wells, Lindsey Graham, and an Urgent Vehicle Recall was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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