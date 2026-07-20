Atlanta's World Cup 2026 Recap: The City That Changed the Game
Atlanta’s World Cup 2026 Recap: The City That Changed the Game
When it came to hosting the FIFA World Cup, it’s safe to say that Atlanta understood the assignment.
A total of 16 cities served as hosts of soccer’s biggest tournament across North America, including Houston, Kansas City, Miami, and Toronto. However, the A was in a class all on its own.
According to @fwc26atlanta social media accounts, FIFA broke down the numbers, with 544,516 fans from around the world traveling to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to check out the eight matches in the city. An additional 500,000+ visitors attended the fan festival at Centennial Olympic Park, ranking among the most-attended FIFA Fan Fest in the U.S.
The love expanded online as well. FIFA Atlanta’s social media accounts generated more than 130 million impressions between June 1 and July 15.
From Atlanta to the world… We did that!
Check out some of our favorite posts from the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta below!
Atlanta’s World Cup 2026 Recap: The City That Changed the Game was originally published on majicatl.com