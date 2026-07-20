Atlanta’s World Cup 2026 Recap: The City That Changed the Game

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When it came to hosting the FIFA World Cup, it’s safe to say that Atlanta understood the assignment.

A total of 16 cities served as hosts of soccer’s biggest tournament across North America, including Houston, Kansas City, Miami, and Toronto. However, the A was in a class all on its own.

According to @fwc26atlanta social media accounts, FIFA broke down the numbers, with 544,516 fans from around the world traveling to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to check out the eight matches in the city. An additional 500,000+ visitors attended the fan festival at Centennial Olympic Park, ranking among the most-attended FIFA Fan Fest in the U.S.

The love expanded online as well. FIFA Atlanta’s social media accounts generated more than 130 million impressions between June 1 and July 15.

From Atlanta to the world… We did that!

Check out some of our favorite posts from the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta below!