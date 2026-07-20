Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Out of Himself During Spain's World Cup Celebration

Getty Images / Donald Trump / FIFA World Cup / Spain

There is something clearly wrong with Donald Trump. The current occupant of the White House always has to make himself the center of attention; that childlike behavior was on full display as Spain’s national team tried to celebrate its 2026 FIFA World Cup victory.

Despite what MAGA glazers are saying, those weren’t loud cheers and raucous applauding Trump was receiving at the World Cup Final match between Spain and Argentina; they were very much boos.

Trump, who keeps telling himself that he is beloved everywhere in the world, was clearly not being embraced by fans of both Spain and Argentina during the game.

After Jennifer Hudson received a well-deserved ovation for her rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner,” Trump booed loudly when his orange behind was shown in his box.

Fox then quickly cut from Trump, focusing on an aerial shot, but the boos can still be heard.

The boos didn’t end there. After the match was over, Trump was again showered with well-deserved boos as he and FIFA president Gianni Infantino made their way to the field to hand out medals to the players.

Trump’s embarrassing World Cup Final moment didn’t end there. Talks of Trump’s mental fitness once again flared up because he wandered into a photo of Spain’s World Cup celebration, leading to Infantino trying to pull him out of the flick.

In a blow to Trump’s fragile ego, Spain dropped their official pic, and to everyone’s joy, they photoshopped his bloated behind out of the picture.

It Appears Spain Edited Donald Trump Out of Their Photo

Like clockwork, MAGA and the Trump White House are doing their best to try and tell us our eyes and ears are deceiving us, and Trump didn’t get booed out of the stadium.

It’s pretty fitting that happened to him after he announced he was cutting off trade with Spain, complaining that the country is a “terrible partner in NATO.”

The World Cup Final continues the streak of Trump getting ferociously booed at sporting events, trying to show he is just as loved as Barack Obama, who frequents NBA games and other professional sporting events and always receives warm receptions.

You can see more reactions to Trump getting booed at the World Cup Final below.