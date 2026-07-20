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Douglasville Homeowners Could See Higher Property Tax Bills

Published on July 20, 2026
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Douglasville Homeowners Could See Higher Property Tax Bills Under New Proposal

Homeowners in Douglasville may soon pay more in property taxes. City leaders are considering a proposal that could increase property tax bills by more than 7 percent. While the millage rate would stay the same, rising property values could still leave many residents with larger tax bills.

The proposal comes as many families already face higher costs for groceries, insurance, and everyday essentials. For homeowners on fixed incomes or tight budgets, another expense could make financial planning even more challenging.

Why Property Taxes Could Increase

The City of Douglasville recently announced its tax digest reflects higher property values across the community. When home values increase, property tax bills can also rise unless local leaders lower the millage rate enough to offset those gains.

City officials say the current proposal keeps the existing tax rate in place. Because home values have increased, many property owners would still pay more than they did last year.

What the Increase Could Mean

The average homeowner could see a property tax increase of more than 7 percent if the proposal moves forward. The exact amount depends on your home’s assessed value and any exemptions you receive.

Even a modest increase can affect a household budget. Homeowners may need to adjust monthly spending or set aside extra money for future tax payments.

Residents Can Share Their Opinions

Before making a final decision, city leaders will hold public hearings. These meetings give residents a chance to ask questions, share concerns, and learn more about the proposal.

Public input plays an important role in the budget process. Attending a hearing gives homeowners an opportunity to understand how the changes could affect their community.

What Happens Next

The Douglasville City Council will review public feedback before taking a final vote. If approved, the higher tax bills would take effect with the upcoming property tax cycle.

If you own a home in Douglasville, now is a good time to review your property assessment and watch for updates from city officials. Staying informed can help you prepare for any changes before tax bills arrive.

Douglasville Homeowners Could See Higher Property Tax Bills was originally published on majicatl.com

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