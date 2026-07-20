Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Welcomes 2026 Honorary Class

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members Class

Published on July 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • AKA, the first Greek-letter org founded by Black women, inducted 6 extraordinary women as honorary members
  • The honorees are scientists, innovators, artists, execs, and visionaries whose work has created lasting impact
  • The inductees include a leading vaccine scientist, a Silicon Valley COO, and acclaimed actresses and directors
KAMALA HARRIS
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The sisterhood draped in Salmon Pink and Apple Green has added some new ivies to their ever-growing vine!

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first Greek-Letter Organization founded by Black women, has officially welcomed six extraordinary women into its sisterhood as honorary members this week.

The induction ceremony took place Monday morning during the organization’s 72nd International Boule in Las Vegas, honoring the ladies with its highest honor.

In a statement on social media, the sorority, under the leadership of International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, wrote, “Today, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® welcomed six women whose influence extends far beyond their names. They are scientists, innovators, artists, executives, and visionaries whose work has changed industries, opened doors, and created lasting impact. Not just trending. Transformational.  Not just accomplished. Enduring.  Not just recognized. Respected.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 2026 Honorary Class

  • Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire – Leading vaccine scientist and viral immunologist whose foundational coronavirus research at the National Institute of Health helped the rapid development of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Merline Saintil – Software engineer turned Silicon Valley COO and angel investor in enterprise technology, AI, and deep tech. She is also the co-founder of Black Women on Boards, chair of the compensation committee at TD Synnex, and lead independent director of Rocket Lab.
  • LaTanya Richardson Jackson – 3X Tony Award-nominated actress, director, and producer across theater, film, and television. Credits include stage performances of A Raisin in The Sun, Purpose, and films such as The Fighting Temptations. In 2022, she became the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway with The Piano Lesson. She is also the wife of acclaimed actor Samuel L. Jackson.
  • Robin Washington – President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Salesforce, leading business strategy and operations, global finance, employee success, marketing, communications, and real estate & workplace services. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.
  • Pauletta Pearson Washington – Acclaimed actress and musician who has appeared on Broadway in Jesus Christ Superstar, Sophisticated Ladies, Shakespeare’s Cabaret, and The All Night Strut! She was also featured on the soundtracks for Philadelphia and Antwone Fisher, both starring her husband, Oscar winner Denzel Washington.
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Award-winning director, producer, and actress who has starred in over 20 films. Directing credits include episodes of Queen Sugar, Dear White People, The Chi, and Scandal. In a multi-year deal with HBO, her work on Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty made her the first Black woman to be nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members Class was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit

Alt-Right Clowns Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

11 Items
Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

Notable Atlanta Figures We Lost in 2026

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Weso

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
Events  |  paige.boyd

1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close