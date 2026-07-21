Cardi B Calls Herself 'Hip-Hop's Britney Spears' In Rant About Constant Headlines: 'People Pay For This Type Of Talk'

Cardi B sees herself as the 'Britney Spears of hip-hop' due to public scrutiny of her personal life.

Cardi's ex-boyfriend Maduka Okoye's ex-partner accused him of neglecting their son, sparking Cardi's 'drama' comments.

Cardi has not directly addressed her relationship with Maduka Okoye, but her comments suggest she understands the challenges of public attention.

Cardi B’s album title, Am I The Drama?, has become a rhetorical question for the rapper, who always seems to be making headlines no matter what she does.

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

The rapper took to X on Sunday, July 20, with a cryptic message, simply writing: “Just know …I understand Britney Spears.”

This message caught a wave of reactions from fans wondering what she was talking about, but she didn’t keep folks guessing for too long. Later that same day, she posted a video of herself talking to the camera, explaining why she feels like “hip-hop’s Britney Spears.”

“I’m really hip-hop’s Britney Spears. I am out here, feeling like m*****f***ing Britney, because let me tell you something right,” she began in her video. “I got all the tea on these celebrities, like I know who f***ing who and what they’re doing, all that s**t. But guess what? Nobody reports about it. You want to know why? Because no body gives a f**k.” “But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even p*** in a m*****f***ing cup, b***h,” she continued. “You gotta take the good with the bad – it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the m*****f***ing drama.”

This rant from Cardi comes shortly after she was seen having dinner with 26-year-old Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in Venice, Italy. The pair was photographed dining at Gio’s restaurant inside the luxurious St. Regis Hotel, which comes shortly after they were spotted together earlier this summer during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Following the recent reports about their dinner together, Okoye’s ex, Jelicia Westhoff, took to Instagram to post-and-delete a Story directed at the athlete, calling him out for not taking care of their son.

“Imagine I shut my f***ing mouth, lied about what YOU did to me, so you could continue YOUR career and all you do is embarrassing US,” Westhoff wrote.

She went on to write, “YOU DON’T TAKE CARE OF YOUR 1 and only SON! BECAUSE I DON’T WANT TO BE WITH YOU, I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU.”

Westhoff alleged that Okoye rarely calls their 3-year-old son, Isaiah Emil Jr. Okoye, and even claims he did not see the child while he was hospitalized in December 2025. She also accused the athlete of being unfaithful during their relationship and alleged he was physically abusive.

In a statement to Page Six following her post, Westhoff clarified that her frustration was not directed at Cardi, only her ex.

She insisted that she has “nothing against” the rapper and explained that her anger was rooted in “going out with any woman in public knowing that you don’t take care of your child.”

Cardi has yet to comment directly on her relationship with Okoye.

Cardi B Calls Herself 'Hip-Hop's Britney Spears' In Rant About Constant Headlines: 'People Pay For This Type Of Talk' was originally published on bossip.com