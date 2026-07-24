Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Assault Case Read Full Story →
Entertainment

Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court?

Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite & Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court?

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • JAY-Z argues the debt should remain enforceable due to alleged ...
Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Steph Chambers – FIFA / Getty

For more than a decade, JAŸ-Z has been tied to one of Hip-Hop’s longest running legal sagas. One that centers on paternity claims made by Rymir Satterthwaite and the legal efforts of the woman who helped raise him. Meet the man and his godmother, who’s currently taking JAŸ-Z to court. 

While the case has resurfaced several times over the years, a new court filing has shifted the focus away from paternity and toward a six-figure legal judgment. According to TMZ, JAŸ-Z has filed new documents in Lillie Coley’s ongoing bankruptcy case, asking the court to prevent a $119,235.45 judgment against her from being erased. Coley is the godmother and former legal guardian of Satterthwaite, who has long claimed the music mogul is his biological father.

Who is Rymir Satterthwaite?

Rymir has spent years publicly alleging that his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, had a relationship with JAŸ-Z before he was born. He has maintained that the rapper is his father, while JAŸ-Z has consistently denied those claims. The dispute has resulted in multiple lawsuits over the years, none of which have established legal paternity.

The latest legal battle is not about proving or disproving who Rymir’s father is. Instead, it centers on whether Coley can discharge a court ordered payment through bankruptcy.

As Yahoo News reports, the judgment stems from a California federal lawsuit Coley filed in 2025. That case was dismissed by a judge, who later ordered her to pay JAŸ-Z’s legal fees under California’s anti-SLAPP law — which is designed to discourage lawsuits that target protected speech or legal activity.

JAŸ-Z now argues that the debt should survive bankruptcy because it resulted from what his legal team describes as fraudulent statements and a prolonged campaign of harassment. His attorneys allege that Coley has participated in years of unfounded court filings, public statements, and online campaigns targeting the rapper. Court filings also state that JAŸ-Z has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending himself against the repeated legal actions.

Coley has pushed back, asking the bankruptcy court to dismiss JAŸ-Z’s request on procedural grounds. No final decision has been made.

Although the paternity claims have fueled headlines for years, courts have repeatedly dismissed lawsuits connected to the allegations. At the same time, there has been no court ruling establishing JAŸ-Z as Rymir’s biological father, nor has there been a DNA determination made public through the litigation.

For now, the spotlight is less about family ties and more about whether a six figure judgment will remain enforceable after Coley’s bankruptcy case concludes.

RELATED: JAŸ-Z And Beyoncé’s Hamptons Home Damaged After Man Crashes Into Gate, Unbothered Couple Seen At World Cup After

See social media’s reaction to the update below.

Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite & Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome - Day 3

Too Short Defends Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” Says Diddy Controversy Led To Character Attacks

Hip-Hop Wired
TwoGether Land

Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party

Hip-Hop Wired
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi

Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $100K Reward For Nolan Wells Arrest

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Breezy Bowl Assets
Breaking News

Breaking News

BMW ATL  |  paige.boyd

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Assault Case

Comments
21 Items
Entertainment  |  Weso

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated together, promoting their R&B tour and a chance to win a trip to see them perform live in Las Vegas on September 5.
Contests  |  Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
Events  |  paige.boyd

1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close