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K. Michelle Goes Country With New Album 'Jesus & Whiskey'

Giddy Up! K. Michelle Goes Country With New Album 'Jesus & Whiskey'

Soul diva K. Michelle is finally exploring her Southern roots with the release of her first-ever country album, 'Jesus & Whiskey.'

Published on July 31, 2026
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A woman in a flowing white dress stands in a studio setting, watering a potted plant. The backdrop features the text "Jesus & Whiskey" and the name "K. Michelle".
Jana Schuessler / crowdMGMT

Since launching her music career back in 2009, fans of singer K. Michelle have known her to be a powerhouse in the world of R&B. However, it appears the Memphis, Tennessee native has longed to tap into her Southern roots by exploring a love for country music.

That dream will soon come to fruition with the upcoming release of her first-ever country album, Jesus & Whiskey.

RELATED: My First Time – K. Michelle Says The Judds Influenced Her Love For Country Music

Marking her seventh album to date, Jesus & Whiskey will be produced by Kristian Bush and merge a blend of Southern soul over the span of nine tracks. The earliest preview came last year with the release of buzz single “Jack Daniel’s,” which proved she could fit right in with the best crooners of Country. This time around, she’s prefacing the LP with the album’s title track as the lead single, which ironically admits to her vice for brown liquor while still giving all praises to The Man Above. It’s an honest take on a taboo subject — cocktails before church? — and she sings it with a tone and conviction you’d expect from Dolly Parton or Miranda Lambert. In short, she’s certainty got the country chops.

Speaking with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, she says of her musical transition, “I’m not an artist doing a country album. I’m a country artist. And it’s just amazing to see people go pull up old work and even hear the R&B albums, and they would tell me then, ‘She sounds like a country singer. Why isn’t she?’”

Take a look at the tracklist for Jesus & Whiskey below:

  1. “Intro”
  2. “Yodel”
  3. “Blame Tennessee”
  4. “Damn Good Friend”
  5. “Jesus & Whiskey”
  6. “Anything” (feat. Blush)
  7. “Handle On It”
  8. “Jack Daniel’s’”
  9. “If It Ain’t Broke”

Are you ready to hear K. Michelle as a country star? Listen to “Jesus & Whiskey” below, and expect her album of the same name to arrive on October 16.

Giddy Up! K. Michelle Goes Country With New Album 'Jesus & Whiskey' was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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