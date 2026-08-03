Inaugural “Majic Under The Stars” Was A Night To Remember!

Source: Kahlel “KP” Hale for Radio One Atlanta

The inaugural Majic Under The Stars – All White Affair took place this past Saturday (Aug. 1) at the VyStar Amphitheater in Stockbridge, and if you weren’t there, you missed out!

Headlined by R&B powerhouses Raheem DeVaughn and Chrisette Michele, the night was truly one to remember from start to finish! With additional performances by Vedo, Tone Stith, Shaun Milli, and even Majic’s own Bonnie Banks, guests were given a night of R&B that is one for the books!

If you missed out, here’s a recap for you! See you next year!