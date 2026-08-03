Get Tickets To Check Out “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie!”

Source: Nickelodeon / other

HOT 107.9 is your exclusive station for the exclusive screening of “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”.

Click the link below to get your complimentary tickets to see the highly anticipated movie “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”.

Screening Details:

Sunday, August 9

12:00 PM

Location: Frances Wood Wilson Theater at the Fernbank Museum

Click here to get your complimentary tickets: https://gofobo.com/TGCQo76238

ON AUGUST 14TH GET READY FOR THE MOVIE EVENT OF THE SUMMER.

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the Paw Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. A huge, dormant volcano is about to erupt and now, the team has to save the dinosaurs before everything on the island goes extinct.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, Only In Theatres August 14th