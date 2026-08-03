Listen Live
Close
Contests

Get Tickets To Check Out “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie!”

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Colorful poster for "PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie" featuring the PAW Patrol pups in prehistoric adventure.
Source: Nickelodeon / other

HOT 107.9 is your exclusive station for the exclusive screening of “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”.

Click the link below to get your complimentary tickets to see the highly anticipated movie “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”.

Screening Details:
Sunday, August 9
12:00 PM
Location: Frances Wood Wilson Theater at the Fernbank Museum

Click here to get your complimentary tickets: https://gofobo.com/TGCQo76238 

ON AUGUST 14TH GET READY FOR THE MOVIE EVENT OF THE SUMMER.

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the Paw Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. A huge, dormant volcano is about to erupt and now, the team has to save the dinosaurs before everything on the island goes extinct.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, Only In Theatres August 14th

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2025 Beloved Benefit

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
hc052225 marijuana real estate ban

Explaining The Texas Ban Of Hemp-Derived THC Products

Hip-Hop Wired
Young man enjoying music walking in city with coffee

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.31.26

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

23 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Deals

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
A person with curly hair painting a large mural with the text "One Musicfest" on a colorful background.
Breaking News

Breaking News

Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

ONE Musicfest Is Taking A Break This Year

Comments
11 Items
Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

Notable Atlanta Figures We Lost in 2026

Comments
A person with long braided hair wearing a red shirt and looking directly at the camera.
ATL  |  paige.boyd

Local Rapper Lil Toonk Arrested On Outstanding Fulton County Homicide Warrant

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close