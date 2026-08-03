Get Tickets To Check Out “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie!”
HOT 107.9 is your exclusive station for the exclusive screening of “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”.
Click the link below to get your complimentary tickets to see the highly anticipated movie “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”.
Screening Details:
Sunday, August 9
12:00 PM
Location: Frances Wood Wilson Theater at the Fernbank Museum
Click here to get your complimentary tickets: https://gofobo.com/TGCQo76238
ON AUGUST 14TH GET READY FOR THE MOVIE EVENT OF THE SUMMER.
After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the Paw Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. A huge, dormant volcano is about to erupt and now, the team has to save the dinosaurs before everything on the island goes extinct.
Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, Only In Theatres August 14th