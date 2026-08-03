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State Department's Botched Map of Africa Goes Viral

AI Couldn't Find Africa? State Department's Botched Map Goes Viral

A U.S. State Department presentation misplaced multiple African countries during an AIDS conference in Brazil, prompting criticism over the government's reliance on AI.

Published on August 3, 2026
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U.S. Department of State at Night
J. David Ake

The Trump administration’s State Department is catching heat after an AI-generated map used during an international AIDS conference managed to do something geography teachers everywhere thought was impossible: lose Africa.

During a presentation at the International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, a State Department slide intended to highlight U.S.-funded HIV programs displayed a wildly inaccurate map of Africa. Nigeria appeared landlocked, Ivory Coast was relocated to southern Africa, and several countries looked so distorted they were barely recognizable, BBC reports.

The presentation, delivered by a senior official overseeing the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), quickly went viral after HIV/AIDS expert Emily Bass shared a photo of the slide on her Substack newsletter.

According to Reuters, the image contained an AI watermark, suggesting it had been generated using artificial intelligence.

The mistakes were hard to miss. Nigeria, Mozambique, Ivory Coast and Malawi were all placed in the wrong locations. Uganda was roughly where it belongs but had a bizarre shape, while Cameroon appeared in the map legend without actually being labeled on the map.

The State Department blamed the blunder on a last-minute edit.

“It was an unfortunate error,” a spokesperson said, adding that a staff member had “hurriedly altered” the presentation before the event. The department said it takes “full responsibility for the confusion and misrepresentation” caused to conference attendees, including African partners.

The embarrassing mistake fueled criticism from current and former officials. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, mocked the incident on X, writing that this is what happens when experienced experts are replaced and AI is asked to do diplomacy.

Former State Department official Cameron Hudson called the mistake “stupid and embarrassing,” arguing it reflected poor supervision rather than simply bad technology.

The controversy comes as the Trump administration continues reshaping U.S. global health policy, including major reductions to foreign aid and changes to PEPFAR, the landmark HIV/AIDS program credited with saving millions of lives worldwide.

See social media’s reaction to the mistake below.

AI Couldn't Find Africa? State Department's Botched Map Goes Viral was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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