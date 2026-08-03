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Funniest Tweets From 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Weekend

With Great Power, Comes Great Memes: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Swings To Spectacular $935M Global Debut, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

Must-see tweets, memes, videos, and more from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere weekend.

Published on August 3, 2026
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A person in a red and blue Spider-Man costume swinging through the air, with a woman in a black coat clinging to them.
Source: Sony Pictures

It’s Spider-Man‘s world, we’re just living in it after the beloved web-slinger made history with a record-shattering $935 million global debut, marking the biggest box office opening weekend in movie history.

Naturally, social media erupted over the massively successful event film which sparked hilarious tweets, memes, viral videos, Spider-Bae sightings, and more across the whole entire internet and beyond.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker is fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him, which sparks a change in the friendly neighborhood hero that he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the history-making blockbuster stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in the biggest (and buzziest) blockbuster of 2026 (so far).

“This is a film about the importance of connection,” said Cretton in an interview with GQ. “And I think Peter Parker’s journey in this movie is extremely relatable to the way that a lot of us feel right now, in a time where you can be in a city like this one and it’s still very easy to feel alone. And in this particular movie, we’re watching Peter Parker go from a place of being completely isolated to figuring out the importance of reconnecting to people he loves.”

What was your favorite moment in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Will you be seeing it again? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, videos, and more from Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere weekend on the flip.

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With Great Power, Comes Great Memes: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Swings To Spectacular $935M Global Debut, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria was originally published on bossip.com

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