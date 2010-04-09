CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent's Associate Ordered To Pay For Beating Woman At Mansion

0 reads
Leave a comment

50Cent in chair

From AllHipHop News:

A woman who was beaten by an associate of 50 Cent’s at his Connecticut mansion won a judgment yesterday (April 8) in court.

Shana Chin, 24, claimed that Dwayne McKenzie, a member of 50 Cent’s entourage who lives in the mansion, beat her during a Memorial Day party in 2008.

McKenzie and Chin had been dating since 2007, but the relationship went sour when she found out McKenzie was allegedly cheating on her.

A fight between the two took place in McKenzie’s bedroom on Memorial Day in May of 2008 and McKenzie allegedly chocked and slapped Chin.

How much does he have to pay? Find out by clicking here!

RELATED: Woman Beat At 50 Cent’s Mansion For Refusing Sex

50 Cent , assault , associate , Connecticut , Dwayne McKenzie , mansion , Shana Chin

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close