50 Cent's Associate Ordered To Pay For Beating Woman At Mansion

From AllHipHop News:

A woman who was beaten by an associate of 50 Cent’s at his Connecticut mansion won a judgment yesterday (April 8) in court.

Shana Chin, 24, claimed that Dwayne McKenzie, a member of 50 Cent’s entourage who lives in the mansion, beat her during a Memorial Day party in 2008.

McKenzie and Chin had been dating since 2007, but the relationship went sour when she found out McKenzie was allegedly cheating on her.

A fight between the two took place in McKenzie’s bedroom on Memorial Day in May of 2008 and McKenzie allegedly chocked and slapped Chin.

