VIDEO: Mo’Nique’s Brother Apologizes For Molestation On Oprah

The brother of Oscar winner Mo’Nique appeared on Oprah yesterday and admitted he molested the actress when they were children and wants to apologize to her.

Gerald Imes said on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” that the molestation continued for a year or two, starting when he was 13 and Mo’Nique was 7 or 8.

“I abused and betrayed the trust of another sibling, my sister, my blood sister,” Imes said. He apologized to the actress, saying “I’m sorry, Mo’Nique. I’m sorry.”

Watch the video:

