50 Cent To Explore Slave Ancestry In ’50’s Roots’ Doc

Rapper 50 Cent will show fans his family heritage as part of an upcoming VH1 “Rock Doc” titled 50’s Roots.

According to rep’s for VH1, 50 Cent will head to the deep South in search of his family’s slave lineage.

During the show, the South Jamaica, Queens-raised rapper will meet with living family members, while attempting to learn more about his ancestral heritage.

The “Rock Doc” is being produced in conjunction with 50 Cent and Roadside Entertainment and is part of a massive new slate of programming VH1 is unveiling for 2010.

