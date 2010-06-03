AUDIO: Gary Coleman’s Ex Yelled At Him On 911 Call As He Bled

In audio from a 911 call, Gary Coleman’s ex-wife sounds detached and almost disinterested as she speaks to the operator about the late star’s injuries.

Shannon Price claimed that she was not able to help him because she suffers from seizures and did not want to be “traumatized.” Evidently, seeing Coleman bleeding from the head was not traumatizing enough.

The operator finally convinced her to put pressure on his wound and the entire time she was yelling at Coleman to “sit down.”

Listen to the entire 911 call HERE.

RELATED:

Gary Coleman’s Parents Want Answers Regarding His Death

UPDATE: Gary Coleman Dies At Age 42