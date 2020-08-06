Reach: RCA- New Heat for Your Playlist _A$AP Ferg_ August 2020

Hailing from NYC’s Harlem neighborhood, rapper A$AP Ferg launched his debut album Trap Lord in 2013, featuring Platinum single “Work” and Gold single “Shabba Ranks” and his follow up album Always Strive and Prosper in 2016, featuring Platinum single “New Level.” Both showcased an artist unafraid to take his craft to thrilling new places. 2017’s Still Striving mixtape was simultaneously a reflection on Ferg’s artistic journey thus far and a project that has its finger on the future’s pulse.

The mixtape featured his quadruple platinum single “Plain Jane” among other hits. 2019’s Floor Seats EP continued Ferg’s ascent, featuring hit records “Jet Lag” and “Wam” Ft. MadeinTYO, followed up by this year’s powerful statement single “Value.” In addition to his music, Ferg continues to reach new heights with his collaborations that include Redline bikes, Adidas, Hennessy and Tiffany & Co.

