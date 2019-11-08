NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST

Born and raised in L.A., Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16-years-old. She

developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more. Soon, she went from obsessing over Catwoman (the Halle Berry version) to “crate digging” on YouTube. The budding talent taught herself Logic and how to compose on a midi controller.

Signed to RCA during 2014, she unveiled her acclaimed Purrr! EP. Its lead single “So High” impressively racked up over 30 million cumulative streams and garnered praise from tastemakers such as Fader, Vibe, Paper, Pigeons & Planes, and more. Averaging nearly half-a-million monthly listeners on Spotify, she further engaged that growing fan base by touring with the likes of Lizzo, Father and Theophilus London. Along the way, she assembled what would become her debut album, Amala which was released in March 2018.

Cooking up vibrantly, candy-coated beats, dropping bars doubled-up on double entendre, and singing with claws out, Amala unlocks a sweetly sexy world soundtracked by wild hip-hop, twisted pop, and smoked-out R&B. Asserting a feline-esque dominance and a style that can only be described as every color in a box of crayons, Doja Cat’s unapologetic charisma, charm, and confidence immediately take center stage.

In August 2018, she released what would become her viral hit “Mooo!” which enjoyed over 10 million views on YouTube and Twitter in just a couple of days and was met with critical acclaim. With co-signs from Chance The Rapper, Katy Perry, Chris Brown and J.Cole among others, “Mooo!” propelled Doja Cat forward and added many fans to her already feverishly loyal fan base. She went on to sell out a nearly sold out headlining North American tour this past fall and wowed audiences with her high energy performances.

Earlier this year, Doja followed up with her smash hit “Tia Tamera” ft. Rico Nasty. The track and its colorful visual combined have been streamed over 100 million times worldwide and has been praised by the likes of Harper’s Bazaar, Pitchfork, Billboard, Elle, FADER, Complex, appearing on many “Best Songs of 2019 (So Far)” lists. In March 2019, she released the Amala Deluxe album which included her brand new song “Juicy.” When touring Europe this spring, Doja stopped by COLORS and gave an incredible stripped down performance of the track. In August, she followed up with a new version that included rapper Tyga and a wildly colorful and fruit filled visual that has been praised for its body positivity. The video has over 43 million views to date.

With the release of her sophomore album Hot Pink, out November 7th, Doja’s ability to create hit records that are uniquely her own are what will continue to make her a standout act in 2019.