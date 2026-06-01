2nd Annual Men’s Wellness & Self Care Day

- Date/time: Jun 13, 10:00am to 5:30pm
- Venue: Wade Walker YMCA
- Address: 5605 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mountain, GA, 30088
- Web: https://www.diabeatingtheodds.org/event-details/dto-2nd-annual-mens-wellness-self-care-day
Join DiaBeating The Odds and the 100 Black Men of DeKalb for the 2nd Annual Men’s Wellness & Self-Care Event in honor of Men’s Health Month.
📅 Saturday, June 13, 2026
⏰ 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM
📍 Wade Walker YMCA
✅ Free diabetes & prostate screenings
✅ Wellness conversations
✅ Free breakfast & lunch
✅ Pampering services & vendors
FREE for men 18+ with registration required.
Click here to RSVP: https://www.diabeatingtheodds.org/event-details/dto-2nd-annual-mens-wellness-self-care-day
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