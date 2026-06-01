2nd Annual Men’s Wellness & Self Care Day

Join DiaBeating The Odds and the 100 Black Men of DeKalb for the 2nd Annual Men’s Wellness & Self-Care Event in honor of Men’s Health Month.

📅 Saturday, June 13, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM

📍 Wade Walker YMCA

✅ Free diabetes & prostate screenings

✅ Wellness conversations

✅ Free breakfast & lunch

✅ Pampering services & vendors

FREE for men 18+ with registration required.

Click here to RSVP: https://www.diabeatingtheodds.org/event-details/dto-2nd-annual-mens-wellness-self-care-day